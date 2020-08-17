Therabody Named Proud Partner Of Los Angeles Rams, Supporting Player Training And Recovery

Used by professional football players since 2012, Therabody, known as the innovative industry-leader in the percussive massage therapy space, was selected by the Rams for its cutting-edge technology and best-in-class educational offerings. Research-backed and scientifically-calibrated Theragun devices will be utilized by the team for warm-up, muscle-reactivation and recovery. The partnership will showcase the benefits of deep muscle treatment as well as educate Rams players through its education division, Therabody University , on effective whole-body wellness solutions on and off the field.

Inside the Rams' facility, there is a co-branded Theragun Recovery Station that provides players and trainers with premium access to the first-of-its-kind Smart Percussive Therapy™ device, the Theragun PRO ™, as well as the smart vibrating foam roller Wave Roller ™-- both Bluetooth® enabled to pair seamlessly with the Therabody app.

"I'm thrilled that Therabody is now an official partner of the Los Angeles Rams, providing its players and staff with premium access to Therabody's education -- showcasing the benefits of percussive massage therapy through our Theragun devices and natural wellness offerings, including our new Wave Roller," said Dr. Jason Wersland, Founder and Chief Wellness Officer of Therabody. "Supporting professional athletes has always been at the core of our DNA, and I have had the opportunity to work with and treat many of them ensuring they are always primed to perform as well as recovered and ready for the next game."

Training Days, a three-episode series, will showcase how Rams players are conditioning, recovering, and rehabilitating during Training Camp as they prepare for the 2020 NFL season in their new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Throughout the series, fans and viewers will see how the Rams trainers and strength and conditioning staff utilize and incorporate Theragun devices into the player's daily practice and game day routines. The series can be found on TheRams.com and the team's social media channels.

"We are excited to team up with Therabody and bring their unparalleled percussive therapy devices and education to our players and staff," said Jason Griffiths, Rams VP of Partnership Sales. "We believe their products, services, and support for our player's training and recovery will benefit our organization on and off the field as we prepare to kick off the inaugural season in our new home at SoFi Stadium."

Theragun's unique family of percussive massage therapy devices are designed for everyday use and everyone's needs of both athletes and individuals alike, including the Los Angeles Rams players, coaches, and staff. To learn more about Therabody and its suite of natural product solutions including Theragun Percussive Massage Therapy devices and its USDA Certified Organic CBD product line, TheraOne, please visit www.Therabody.com .

About Therabody:

Theragun® was created in 2008 and officially launched in 2016 by chiropractor Dr. Jason Wersland after suffering a life-altering injury. Building on over a decade of research and development, the brand's gold standard Theragun Percussive Massage Therapy devices use proprietary state-of-the-art technology to effectively reduce muscle tension, accelerate recovery, and improve performance. Theragun is the most trusted percussive massage therapy device among professional sports teams, professional athletes, celebrities, world-renowned trainers, physical therapists, and people in more than 60 countries. In 2020, Theragun rebranded to Therabody™, continuing its mission to provide natural wellness solutions through innovation in the percussive massage therapy space, developing and introducing the first of its kind Smart Percussive Therapy™ technology, seamlessly connecting to the Therabody app via Bluetooth® as well as launching its own U.S. grown and USDA Certified Organic CBD line, TheraOne. For more information on Therabody's latest products and to stay up to date on company news, visit www.Therabody.com and follow the brand on social media via Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. The Therabody app is available for download for iOS on the Apple App Store and for Android on the Google Play Store.

About Los Angeles Rams:

The Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles' original professional sports team – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered three World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. In 2020, the Rams will play their home games at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. For more information visit www.therams.com and follow the Rams' social media channels.

