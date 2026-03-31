Therabody Scales Ulta Beauty Partnership to 1,000+ Doors Nationwide

Recognized for outstanding performance in self-care, Therabody expands its presence within Ulta Beauty's wellness assortment, driven by strong consumer demand for science-backed wellness and beauty technology

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therabody, the leader in science-backed wellness and beauty technology, today announced a major expansion of its partnership with Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer. Beginning this week, Therabody will expand into an additional 650+ Ulta Beauty stores nationwide, bringing the brand's total footprint to more than 1,000 doors and scaling distribution more than threefold since its debut in 300+ stores in fall 2025.

This next phase of the partnership will further establish Therabody's award-winning wellness and skincare technology within Wellness by Ulta Beauty, the retailer's dedicated destination to help guests find their feel-good through self-care.

The expanded rollout will feature Therabody's top-performing beauty devices, including the TheraFace Mask Glo and TheraFace Depuffing Wand, which have seen strong customer demand since launch. Theragun Relief will also debut in-store at select Ulta Beauty locations for the first time, following strong performance online. The lightweight percussive therapy device, available in the fan-favorite Navy colorway, offers accessible recovery and everyday muscle relief.

"Since launching with Ulta Beauty last year, we've seen incredible enthusiasm from consumers looking for science-backed tools that fit seamlessly into their beauty and wellness routines," said Monty Sharma, Therabody CEO. "Expanding into more than 1,000 Ulta Beauty stores allows us to meet that demand and bring Therabody's clinically proven technology to more people as wellness and beauty continue to converge."

Therabody's expansion at the beauty retailer comes on the heels of the brand being recognized by Circana with its Home Industry Performance Award for largest dollar share increase in the Self-Care category in both the U.S. and Canada, underscoring the company's continued leadership in science-backed wellness technologies.

Therabody's Featured Devices at Ulta Beauty:

TheraFace Mask Glo: Therabody's clinically proven, dermatologist-approved and FDA-cleared LED mask delivers glowing, healthier-looking skin in just 12 minutes per day. Featuring Red, Red + Infrared, and Blue light therapies, it visibly improves radiance, firmness, and overall skin health, with visible reductions in fine lines and undereye wrinkles in as little as eight weeks.

TheraFace Depuffing Wand: Named a TIME Best Invention of 2025 and an Allure Best of Beauty Award winner, the TheraFace Depuffing Wand is a portable skincare device clinically proven to reduce puffiness, diminish the appearance of dark circles, and enhance radiance.

Theragun Relief: A lightweight, ergonomic percussive therapy device designed for everyday relief of aches and pains.

SleepMask: A 100% blackout, ultra-comfortable eye mask featuring three vibration patterns to help improve sleep quality.

SmartGoggles (2nd Gen): A next-gen eye mask with blackout design, compression massage, heat, and vibration therapy to reduce stress, relieve headaches, and support deeper rest.

Theragun Mini: A powerful, portable massage gun designed for on-the-go recovery and stress relief.

"Therabody's rapid expansion across Ulta Beauty stores reflects the growing momentum at the intersection of beauty and wellness, and how our guests are increasingly looking for high-performance tools that deliver real, visible results," said Laura Beres, Vice President of Wellness at Ulta Beauty. "As we continue to grow Wellness by Ulta Beauty, we're focused on bringing innovative, science-backed brands like Therabody to more guests nationwide – making it easier than ever to discover solutions that support their skin, body, and overall well-being within their everyday routines."

Therabody's expanded assortment will be available in-store at participating Ulta Beauty locations and on Ulta.com beginning the week of March 29, 2026.

ABOUT THERABODY

Therabody® is the global wellness technology leader with a mission to empower every body to feel better and move better. Founded by Dr. Jason Wersland in 2016, the company combines science, innovation, and design to create products that optimize human performance and recovery. Recognized as one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025, Therabody continues to set the standard for wellness innovation. Its ecosystem includes the Theragun, JetBoots, PowerDot, TheraFace, and TheraCup, as well as digital wellness content and in-person experiences through Reset® by Therabody.

For more information, visit Therabody.com or follow @Therabody on social media.

SOURCE Therabody, Inc.