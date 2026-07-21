Therabody Strengthens its Core Operations with NetSuite

Leading wellness technology brand leverages the power of the suite to simplify global operations, create AI-powered workflows, and reduce technology costs by 45 percent

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therabody, a global leader in wellness technology, is using Oracle NetSuite to support its mission to help every body feel, move, and live better. With NetSuite's AI-powered cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, Therabody has successfully scaled its business by unifying its global operations, automating order management, and increasing productivity across its team.

Founded by Dr. Jason Wersland in 2016, Therabody grew rapidly, driven by the early success of its Theragun device, and today it sells a broad portfolio of wellness and recovery products online and in major retailers in more than 60 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. As it expanded its product portfolio, distribution channels, and geographical reach, Therabody's existing systems and manual processes were making it difficult to keep up with increasing demand as they limited visibility and slowed operations. To address these challenges and establish a scalable system to support its global growth, Therabody implemented NetSuite.

"With rapid growth, we've seen firsthand how a complex technology stack becomes difficult to scale," said Yash Murali, chief technology officer, Therabody. "NetSuite has helped us bring our operations together with AI capabilities that simplify and accelerate workflows. We now have a strong foundation to support our next stage of growth, which means our team can spend more time on strategic initiatives that move the business forward."

With NetSuite, Therabody has unified its global operations, automated finance and operational processes, and reduced technology costs by 45 percent. For example, NetSuite OneWorld has helped Therabody streamline its global expansion by improving visibility into operational performance, simplifying financial management across its global subsidiaries, and optimizing compliance processes. In addition, NetSuite Advanced Order Management has helped Therabody ship orders on time and process thousands of orders a day during peak periods.

To further help its team increase efficiency and provide access to AI-powered insights across its operations, Therabody uses the NetSuite AI Connector Service to connect leading AI models to NetSuite data in a way that preserves Therabody's existing data governance and data security. With support for Model Context Protocol (MCP), NetSuite AI Connector Service enables Therabody to query operational data in natural language for faster decisions, automate order and inventory workflows to reduce manual effort and accelerate fulfillment, and automate reconciliation and reporting to close the books faster with greater accuracy.

"Consumer goods businesses don't have room for inefficiency — the margins are too tight and the complexity is too high," said Julie Drimel, senior vice president of customer growth, Oracle NetSuite. "Therabody uses NetSuite to get real visibility and control across its global operations, and they're using AI built into everyday workflows. That's what lets them scale efficiently and get their professional-grade wellness technology into more people's hands."

About Therabody

Therabody® is the global wellness technology leader with a mission to empower every body and mind to feel better and move better. Founded by Dr. Jason Wersland in 2016, the company combines science, innovation, and design to create products that optimize human performance and recovery. Recognized as one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025, Therabody continues to set the standard for wellness innovation. Its ecosystem includes the Theragun, RecoveryAir, PowerDot, TheraFace, and TheraCup, as well as digital wellness content and in-person experiences through Reset® by Therabody.

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 25 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations of all sizes reach their goals faster and more efficiently. NetSuite provides an integrated business system with embedded AI that delivers powerful financial management, supply chain, customer experience, and HR capabilities. Relied on by more than 43,000 customers in 220 countries and dependent territories, NetSuite is the #1 AI cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution.

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SOURCE Oracle NetSuite