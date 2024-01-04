Therabody, the Global Leader In Wellness Technology, Defends Against Recent Patent Infringement Lawsuit Filed by Hyperice

News provided by

Therabody

04 Jan, 2024, 16:34 ET

As the leading percussive patent owner and the driving force behind many of today's wellness innovations, Therabody will vigorously defend itself against the recent patent infringement lawsuit filed by Hyperice.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therabody, the leader in tech wellness and percussive massage therapy, announced today that it will be vigorously defending itself in the recent patent infringement lawsuit filed by Hyperice on January 2, 2024.

Therabody has combined education, innovation, and well over a decade of pioneering within the tech wellness space to make wellness more accessible for everybody. With a portfolio of almost 600 granted patents globally and over 200 more patent applications pending, Therabody is the industry leader in percussive therapy innovation.

"We are prepared to fiercely defend our legacy of groundbreaking advancements and uphold our commitment to consistently raising the bar in the percussive therapy category," said President and CEO, Monty Sharma. "Our products are not only original and proprietary, but they profoundly impact lives worldwide."

Therabody respects the right of all companies to innovate, but will resolutely protect its intellectual property and reputation.

About Therabody:
Therabody® is the wellness technology leader with a mission to inspire and enable everybody to keep moving. Founded by Dr. Jason Wersland who invented the category-defining percussive therapy device, Theragun®, to alleviate his own debilitating pain after a traumatic accident, the company's product and content ecosystem has expanded beyond muscle recovery into hardware, proprietary software, digital content, and biometrics, that have proven benefits for body and mind.

Science is in Therabody's DNA; products and services are validated using modern science combined with internal and external research. One of TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023, Therabody's products and content are embraced by the medical community, sports and beauty industry leaders and millions of consumers worldwide. Currently available in more than 60 countries, including at company-owned retail stores and at Reset®, a whole-body wellness and recovery center, the product line includes proprietary technologies and leverages biometrics for personalized real-time therapies. For more information, please download the Therabody App for iOS or Android, visit www.therabody.com, or follow @therabody on social media.

SOURCE Therabody

Also from this source

Therabody's RecoveryTherm Cube Named to TIME's Best Inventions of 2023

Therabody's RecoveryTherm Cube Named to TIME's Best Inventions of 2023

Therabody, the global pioneer in wellness technology, is thrilled to announce that their revolutionary product, the RecoveryTherm Cube™, has been...
Therabody Unveils Major Evolution: Breakthrough Theragun Line, New Packaging, and Media Campaign Spotlighting Everyday Benefits of Theragun

Therabody Unveils Major Evolution: Breakthrough Theragun Line, New Packaging, and Media Campaign Spotlighting Everyday Benefits of Theragun

Wellness tech industry leader Therabody announces its most transformative launch to date, revealing three new Theragun devices designed to serve a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Legal Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.