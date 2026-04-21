TheraBreath™ Teams Up with Brand Fan Demi Lovato to Empower Fans to Get “Ready. Fresh. Go.”

As a longtime fan of the brand with TheraBreath products being part of her get-ready routine on her current It's Not That Deep Tour and beyond, Demi Lovato brings the "Ready. Fresh. Go." mindset to life, spotlighting the role freshness plays in her daily routine—from stepping on stage to everyday moments.

"Feeling fresh helps me show up as my best self, whether I'm on stage performing in arenas or just spending time with the people I love," said Lovato. "That's what TheraBreath represents to me—it's that small but impactful step in my routine that helps me walk into any moment feeling my absolute best to 'Ready. Fresh. Go.'"

As Demi kicks off her It's Not That Deep Tour with TheraBreath as an essential part of her prep, the brand is giving fans the chance to win an exclusive concert experience by entering the "Ready. Fresh. Go… See Demi Lovato with TheraBreath" Sweepstakes. From now through May 3, fans can enter for a chance to win:

Two tickets to Demi Lovato's It's Not That Deep Tour stop in Austin, Texas (May 24)

stop in Austin, Texas (May 24) Round-trip, three-night travel (including flight, hotel and stipend) to Austin

TheraBreath oral care products and exclusive merch

How to enter:

Follow @TheraBreath on Instagram Tag a friend on the @TheraBreath official sweepstakes post to secure one (1) entry Share the designated post to Instagram Stories along with #TheraBreathSweepstakes for one (1) additional bonus entry

An authentic user of TheraBreath products, Demi has partnered with the brand to bring long-lasting freshness to fans, both on and off the stage, through a multifaceted campaign that includes social content, a digital and video campaign, cookbook launch activations, concert sweepstakes giveaways and concert sampling.

TheraBreath oral rinses and toothpastes are designed to fight bad breath, support oral hygiene and deliver fresh breath without alcohol, giving consumers that just-brushed fresh feeling that lasts, so they're always ready before the moment hits. From its TikTok-viral Oral Rinses to its newly launched line of Toothpastes, TheraBreath oral care products are designed to be mixed and matched to deliver superior flavor and a premium, sensorial experience, making fans feel unstoppable to Ready. Fresh. Go.

For more information about TheraBreath and its products, visit www.TheraBreath.com, and follow the brand (@TheraBreath) on TikTok and Instagram for ongoing product news.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE THERABREATH "Ready. Fresh. Go… See Demi Lovato with TheraBreath" SWEEPSTAKES. Open to legal residents of the contiguous 48 US & DC, who are 18 or older and the age of majority in their state of legal residence. Void in AK, HI and where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts 4/20/26 at 9:00 AM ET and ends 5/3/26 at 11:59 PM ET. For Official Rules, which govern, click here. Sponsor: Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

About TheraBreath™:

In 2021, the TheraBreath brand was acquired by Church & Dwight Co., Inc., becoming the latest addition to its family of oral care products that include Waterpik® water flossers, ARM & HAMMER™ toothpaste, and Spinbrush™ toothbrushes. TheraBreath founder Dr. Harold Katz created the oral care rinses at the California Breath Clinics over 30 years ago. TheraBreath products are revolutionary because they attack the germs that cause bad breath. TheraBreath has grown to have an extensive line of oral care products that include addressing issues such as gum health, teeth whitening, cavity prevention, and dry mouth symptoms.

About Demi Lovato:

Demi Lovato is a GRAMMY-nominated and award-winning musician, actor and two-time New York Times best-selling author. She was first known for her onscreen talents, and soon after became a global musical phenomenon for her remarkable vocal ability. With over 50 billion streams earned worldwide, Demi has released nine original studio albums, all of which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and four which boast over one billion streams on Spotify. Most recently, she released her critically acclaimed album It's Not That Deep and is currently supporting the album on her arena-headlining It's Not That Deep Tour. With an audience of over 290 million on social media, Demi has established herself as a global sensation.

SOURCE TheraBreath