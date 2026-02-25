TheraBreath™ Unveils Target-Exclusive Eucalyptus Mint Oral Rinse, Blending Premium Botanicals with the Brand's Iconic Freshness

The Fastest-Growing Mouthwash Brand in the U.S.* Debuts Revitalizing New Flavor Designed to Deliver a Refreshing, Spa-Like Clean with Every Rinse

EWING, N.J., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TheraBreath™, the dentist-formulated oral care brand known for its clinical credibility and one of the category's most popular fresh-breath solutions, today announced the newest rinse joining its viral portfolio: TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse in Eucalyptus Mint, available exclusively at Target. The new flavor expands the brand's award-winning Fresh Breath mouthwash lineup, which starts working instantly to fight bad breath for up to 12 hours—delivering long-lasting, epic freshness.

TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse in Eucalyptus Mint

The eucalyptus mint formula offers a soothing botanical freshness with a flavorful, cooling feel. It is alcohol-free and contains no dyes, sulfates (SLS) or parabens, aligning with the brand's "free-from" equity. Its gentle, pH-balanced formula delivers an effective, non-burning swish trusted for fresh breath. This Target-exclusive rinse is accepted by the American Dental Association and is clinically shown to reduce bad breath by neutralizing odor-causing bacteria at the source†. Its elevated botanical flavor provides a clean-mouth moment that enhances everyday oral care with lasting, reliable freshness. Like all TheraBreath rinses, it is designed to pair seamlessly with the brand's new toothpaste line, available in three varieties—Deep Clean, Healthy Gums and Whitening.

"We take pride in listening to our consumers and saw an opportunity to bring another great option to the everyday oral care routine," said Juan Camilo Gomez, Vice President of Personal Care Marketing for TheraBreath (Church & Dwight Co., Inc.). "This formula is designed to mix and match with any of our new toothpastes, allowing consumers to build a customizable oral care routine and transform a daily rinse into a self-care ritual. Our Eucalyptus Mint Oral Rinse is crafted with botanically-inspired ingredients selected for their performance and efficacy, delivering a cooling, clean-mouth experience backed by clinical science and the epic, long-lasting freshness TheraBreath is known for."

Developed to feel refreshing yet gentle, the rinse is ideal for consumers seeking a refined, hard-working option in the oral rinse aisle—one that pairs dentist-developed efficacy with a premium sensory experience.

The product is now available in Target stores and on Target.com for $7.69. Target shoppers can also explore the wide range of TheraBreath products—from oral rinses for adults and children to the brand's new toothpaste line, gum and more.

For more information about TheraBreath and its products, visit www.TheraBreath.com, and follow the brand (@TheraBreath) on TikTok and Instagram for ongoing product news.

*Among leading brands

†In laboratory tests

About TheraBreath™:

In 2021, the TheraBreath brand was acquired by Church & Dwight Co., Inc., becoming the latest addition to its family of oral care products that include Waterpik® water flossers, ARM & HAMMER™ toothpaste, and Spinbrush™ toothbrushes. TheraBreath founder Dr. Harold Katz created the oral care rinses at the California Breath Clinics over 30 years ago. TheraBreath products are revolutionary because they attack the germs that cause bad breath. TheraBreath has grown to have an extensive line of oral care products that include addressing issues such as gum health, teeth whitening, cavity prevention, and dry mouth symptoms.

