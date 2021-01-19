Theranica Adds Digital Therapeutics Expert Donald Jones to its Board of Directors

NETANYA, Israel and MONTCLAIR, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica, a prescribed digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing advanced electroceuticals for migraine and other pain conditions, today announced the addition of Donald Jones, a seasoned medical device market expert, to its board of directors amid growing demand for its smartphone-controlled wearable device for the acute treatment of migraine, Nerivio®.

"I am honored by the opportunity to join Theranica's board and am excited to contribute to the success of Nerivio®," said Donald Jones. "Theranica is uniquely positioned to advance the non-pharmacological pain therapy industry. Nerivio is an innovative treatment for migraine, a condition that plagues too many people. I look forward to working closely with the talented management team and other board members to drive the company forward and further expand the US customer base."

Donald Jones has spent more than 35 years developing, founding, growing, and scaling national and international healthcare enterprises, such as MedTrans, EMME, HealthCap, and others. For over a decade Mr. Jones served as Qualcomm's Vice President and founded Qualcomm's digital health subsidiary. He serves as Chief Digital Officer at Scripps Research Translational Institute, and as an independent board member for venture capital and private equity backed health companies and on Fortune 1000 Digital Health Advisory Boards and is globally recognized for his digital transformation expertise.

"Mr. Jones brings complementary knowhow and experience in growing and scaling digital therapeutics companies, and we're thrilled to collaborate with him to make a national and global impact in the health-tech market," said Theranica co-founder and CEO, Alon Ironi. "He joins us at an exciting time, as demand for Nerivio continues to grow and we serve more and more people suffering from migraine. We welcome him and are thrilled to work together with him."

Theranica's FDA-cleared prescribed migraine therapeutic wearable Nerivio®, is worn on the upper arm and utilizes Remote Electrical Neuromodulation, controlled from a smartphone, to activate the brain's native Conditioned Pain Modulation mechanism to treat pain and associated migraine symptoms.

About Theranica

Theranica is a prescribed digital therapeutics company dedicated to creating effective, safe, affordable, low-side effect electroceuticals for idiopathic pain conditions. The company's award-winning flagship product, Nerivio®, is the first FDA-cleared smartphone-controlled prescription wearable device for acute migraine treatment. Theranica is expanding its proprietary technology to offer additional solutions for other pain conditions. The Nerivio has received FDA authorization and the CE mark for use in acute treatment of migraine.

