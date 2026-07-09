Theranica Announces Landmark Coverage Milestone as Nerivio® Exceeds Half of the U.S. Insured Population

158 million covered lives nationwide bring the FDA-cleared wearable Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) device to coverage parity with leading prescription migraine drugs, following a wave of recent payer coverage expansions.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. and CAESAREA, Israel, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica, a neuromodulation therapeutics company advancing migraine care through its proprietary Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) technology, today announced that insurance coverage for Nerivio®, its FDA-cleared therapy for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine, has reached 158 million lives across all states of the U.S., exceeding half of the nation's insured population.

The milestone follows a series of recent coverage expansions and reflects growing payer confidence in Nerivio's clinical and health economic benefits and increasing adoption across migraine care. Newly established coverage by a top-tier nationwide health insurance plan, combined with a dozen new coverage policies in several states, mark a doubling of the coverage for Nerivio over the past 15 months, one of the fastest reimbursement ramp-ups for a prescribed therapeutic device.

As a result, commercial coverage for Nerivio is now comparable to that of leading branded prescription migraine drugs—an access threshold rarely reached by a prescribed therapeutic device. Today, more than half of the approximately 314 million Americans with health insurance have coverage for Nerivio when prescribed according to their health plan's eligibility requirements. Coverage for Nerivio now spans both national and regional health plans across the country, representing by far the broadest commercial reimbursement footprint achieved by a prescribed migraine device in the U.S.

"This expanded access to Nerivio represents a historical paradigm shift in the U.S. healthcare system, finally recognizing that evidence-based, non-drug treatments can be a vital part of medical care," said Alon Ironi, CEO and Co-Founder of Theranica. "With more than one out of every two Americans now having covered access to this therapy, clinicians who treat people with migraine can make purely clinical, patient-centric treatment decisions, without having to worry about the economic burden on their patients."

This achievement further establishes Nerivio as the first and only FDA-cleared non-pharmacological migraine treatment to achieve broad commercial insurance coverage beyond the Veterans Health Administration. For the approximately 39 million Americans living with migraine, expanded coverage represents an important step toward broader access to innovative, evidence-based treatment options.

The expanding reimbursement footprint reflects growing demand for safe, effective, non-drug treatment options and increasing adoption of Nerivio as an important component of modern migraine care. As access broadens, healthcare providers are integrating Nerivio into treatment strategies across both acute and preventive care, helping shape a new standard for migraine treatment.

"Insurance coverage remains one of the most important factors influencing patient access to migraine care," said Noah Rosen MD, FAHS, FANA, FAAN, Director of the Headache Center of Northwell Health in New York. "It is critical that insurance companies expand the range of options for clinicians and patients dealing with this debilitating, chronic neurological disorder by adding evidence-based, FDA-cleared therapies to their formularies. Broader reimbursement helps ensure treatment decisions are guided by clinical need rather than coverage limitations."

Prescribed patients whose plans do not yet cover Nerivio may be eligible for a Patient Assistance Program designed to reduce their out-of-pocket cost. The program reflects the company's commitment to expanding access to evidence-based migraine care while reimbursement continues to broaden.

About Nerivio®

Nerivio® is the first and only FDA-cleared, prescription Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) therapy indicated for both acute and preventive treatment of migraine, establishing a new standard of care. Supported by more than 35 peer-reviewed published clinical studies, including multiple randomized controlled trials as well as large-scale real-world evidence studies, Nerivio has demonstrated consistent efficacy, a favorable safety profile, and effectiveness in clinical practice.

Worn on the upper arm, Nerivio activates the body's endogenous pain-inhibitory pathways through Conditioned Pain Modulation (CPM), delivering targeted, drug-free relief. Cleared for patients aged 8 and older, it delivers patented electrical pulses without needles, systemic side effects, or drug interactions. Controlled through a smartphone app, Nerivio enables targeted, on-demand treatment aligned with how migraine occurs in real life—providing relief during attacks and reducing migraine frequency with preventive use.

About Theranica

Theranica is a growth-stage neuromodulation therapeutics company redefining migraine and other complex idiopathic pain conditions through its proprietary Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) technology. Grounded in the science of Conditioned Pain Modulation (CPM), REN selectively engages the body's endogenous pain-inhibitory pathways to deliver clinically validated, drug-free relief.

Theranica is advancing REN beyond migraine as a scalable mechanism of action, developing a pipeline of effective, reimbursed, non-pharmacologic treatment options for patients across a broader range of chronic pain conditions.

Media Contact

Kris Barr

Executive Director, Public Relations & Investor Relations

Theranica

[email protected]

+1 410.919.7889

SOURCE Theranica