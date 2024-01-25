Therap Interfaces with a new Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Aggregator to Assist Service Providers in New York

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, specializing in data-driven and HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation for care providers in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, announces its new interface with an Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) aggregator in New York. This development expands the array of EVV services exchanged under New York State Medicaid, allowing service providers to utilize Therap Services for additional codes in personal care and consumer directed services.

In compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act, providers, fiscal intermediaries, and agencies are advised to review necessary documents and procedures for maintaining basic compliance with EVV regulations as outlined by the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH). The NYS Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Program does not alter the determination or delivery of Medicaid-funded PCS or HHCS, but the way in which EVV-applicable services are captured.

Consistent with State and Federal policies, Therap's EVV software captures all six federally required data elements including:

  • Type of service performed during the visit
  • Name of the Individual receiving the service
  • Date of the visit
  • Location of service delivery
  • Name of the Caregiver providing the service
  • Beginning and End Time of the visit.

Therap's integration effectively manages and oversees the State's Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) data, ensuring compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act. This integration streamlines the process of exchanging Scheduling/EVV data. Utilizing GPS-enabled mobile applications, Therap's EVV system offers a comprehensive solution designed to enable service providers to document data from the point of service. Therap's EVV tools provide a comprehensive solution designed to enable service providers to document data from the point of service. Its features also include point-of-service voice, photo and client signature verification options. Therap users at agency and state levels can easily monitor the schedules of care providers, track duration of staff visit, and other essential data elements, through Therap's web and mobile applications.

For more information, contact https://www.therapservices.net/products/electronic-visit-verification-solutions/ with any questions.

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net.

Source: https://www.therapservices.net/electronic-visit-verification/

