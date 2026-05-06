Therap Services Announces Report Library Plus: Enhanced Reporting Capabilities for Agencies

TORRINGTON, Conn., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, has introduced Report Library Plus, an enhanced version of its Report Library designed to give agencies greater flexibility, control, and insight into their data.

A Smarter Reporting Experience

Report Library Plus builds on existing reporting tools with a more dynamic and customizable experience. Agencies can access a centralized report list with clear indicators for Instant (real-time) and Offline (within 24 hours) reports, helping teams better manage workflows. Improved filtering, search, and navigation make it easier to locate reports, track their status, and download results in Excel or CSV formats—supporting faster, more efficient access to insights.

Better Control and Flexibility

Agencies can tailor reports to their needs by adjusting data views, renaming fields, and applying filters. This flexibility allows users to focus on the most relevant information, improving accuracy in review, analysis, and quality assurance processes.

Improved Collaboration and Access

Reports can be shared securely through User Groups, ensuring the right stakeholders have access to the right data. This improves coordination across teams and reduces manual report distribution efforts.

Stronger Oversight and Accountability

Built-in activity tracking provides visibility into key actions such as report generation, sharing, and customization. This supports better governance, audit readiness, and operational transparency.

Why This Matters for Providers

Report Library Plus helps agencies:

Make faster, more informed decisions with easier access to data

Improve data accuracy and quality assurance workflows

Strengthen collaboration across teams and roles

Enhance oversight and transparency in reporting processes

About Therap Services

Therap provides HIPAA-compliant software for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV, and billing in human services settings.

Learn more: https://www.therapservices.net/

SOURCE Therap Services