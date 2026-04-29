Therap Services Recognized in G2's 2026 Best Software Awards

TORRINGTON, Conn., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, has been named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards.

G2's Best Software Awards recognize the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, verified user reviews. Therap earned its place on this list due to consistently high ratings, reflecting the platform's ease of adoption, intuitive design, and powerful functionality.

Driving Impact in Human Services

Therap's platform offers an integrated suite of tools designed to support the full spectrum of service delivery:

Electronic Health Records (EHR): Person-centered documentation aligned with regulatory standards

Person-centered documentation aligned with regulatory standards Electronic Visit Verification (EVV): Real-time service tracking for compliance and transparency

Real-time service tracking for compliance and transparency Billing and Claims Management: Simplified processes that reduce administrative burden

Simplified processes that reduce administrative burden Mobile Accessibility: On-the-go documentation for direct support professionals

On-the-go documentation for direct support professionals Secure Communication: Role-based collaboration across teams

Role-based collaboration across teams AI-Powered Summaries: LLM-driven notes and reports that streamline data review and decision-making

By combining these capabilities, Therap enables agencies to streamline workflows, reduce errors, and focus more time on delivering high-quality care.

"As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the 'answer moment' must be earned with credible proof," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. "Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact."

Hear From Our Users

"Great documentation portal for HCBS I/DD providers. We have been using Therap since 2010. The amount of growth and new updates every year is impressive. They truly want to provide the easiest, fastest portal to document and share information for the clients we serve!"

— VP/COO, Mid-Market

"I like the functionality and scope of the modules, the person-centered approach and core values, and the focus on development and improvements."

— Clinical Supports Director, Mid-Market

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, reaching over 100 million buyers annually.

Read more reviews about Therap on G2

About Therap Services

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV, and billing.

Learn more at: https://www.therapservices.net/

SOURCE Therap Services