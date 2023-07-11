Therap Services Announces In-Person National Conference in Denver, February 6-7-8, 2024

TORRINGTON, Conn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading organization providing HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation software to caregivers supporting individuals in HCBS, LTSS, and other human services settings, is delighted to announce the return of their highly-anticipated In-Person National Conference. Set to take place from February 6th through 8th in 2024, the event will be hosted at the Renaissance Denver Central Park Hotel in Denver, Colorado.

This conference, marking a significant milestone in Therap Services' journey, is designed to reflect the resilience, determination, and adaptability demonstrated throughout the Therap community during challenging times. It serves as a much-awaited platform for professionals to reconnect in person, learn, and share their experiences with the Therap software suite.

The three-day event will feature an expansive program, including keynote speeches, breakout sessions, and panel discussions on a wide array of topics related to electronic documentation, reporting, and communication in the developmental disabilities field. Participants can anticipate a multitude of opportunities for gaining valuable insights and hands-on experience.

Complementing the learning opportunities, there will also be an opportunity to present in front of the attendees. Therap users can have the opportunity to present innovative ideas, experiences and best practices at the 2024 Therap In-Person National Conference. Users' presentations based on their experiences with Therap will be highly appreciated.

Recognizing the need for convenient and comfortable accommodations, Therap Services has secured room blocks at both the Renaissance Denver Central Park Hotel and the Holiday Inn Denver East. This arrangement provides attendees with multiple options for their stay during the conference.

More detailed information regarding the conference program, call for presentation, Sponsor and Exhibitors, and accommodations can be found on the official conference webpage.

Registration for the conference is now open and Super Early Bird Tickets are available.  Attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spot at what promises to be an exciting and informative experience.

For more information on Therap National Conference 2024, please visit: https://www.therapservices.net/nationalconference/2024-national/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net

