Therap Timesheet Module: Simplifying Staff Hours and Activity Management

TORRINGTON, Conn., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, has introduced a new Timesheet module designed to simplify how staff track daily work activities and paid/unpaid time off, helping agencies reduce administrative complexity and focus more on delivering quality services.

Centralized Time Tracking and Administration

The Timesheet module brings staff time tracking into one centralized system, reducing the need for manual processes and disconnected tools. Agencies can track staff activities consistently across teams, improving clarity and standardization.

Flexible Timesheet Creation and Approval Workflow

With built-in workflows for submitting and reviewing time entries, the module helps reduce administrative burden while supporting timely approvals. Agencies gain better control over staff hours, helping ensure accurate records and smoother internal processes.

Self-Service Tools for Staff

Staff can easily log their hours and time off through a simple interface, empowering them to manage their own entries. This reduces back-and-forth communication and allows teams to focus more on service delivery.

Dynamic Views and Navigation

Multiple viewing options make it easier for both staff and administrators to understand schedules at a glance. This improved visibility supports better planning, coordination, and day-to-day decision-making, especially in fast-paced service environments.

Integrated EVV and Visual Tracking

By aligning timesheet entries with scheduled services, the module helps promote consistency between recorded time and delivered services. Visual indicators show the status of entries at a glance, making oversight more efficient and helping agencies stay compliant and audit-ready.

Why This Matters for Providers

The Timesheet module helps agencies:

Reduce manual effort and administrative workload

Improve accuracy and consistency in staff time tracking

Increase visibility into staff activities and schedules

Support timely approvals and better oversight

Strengthen alignment between services and recorded time

To know more, visit:

https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-esolution-for-person-centered-services/

About Therap Services

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at:

https://www.therapservices.net/

SOURCE Therap Services