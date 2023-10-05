Therap Services Awarded with G2 Leader, Best Support, Users Most Likely to Recommend, Leader Americas, and More for Fall 2023

TORRINGTON, Conn., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading provider of electronic record and documentation services for agencies and care professionals supporting individuals within Long-Term Services & Supports (LTSS), Home & Community Based Services (HCBS), and other human services settings, has achieved significant recognition in G2.com's Fall 2023 report. G2.com, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, assists over 80 million people annually, including Fortune 500 employees, in making informed software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

These categories bear testament to the organization's sustained commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Based on user reviews, Therap Services received several prestigious awards such as Leader, Best Support, Users Most Likely to Recommend, Leader Americas, and more. These accolades further highlight Therap's commitment to user satisfaction and the effectiveness of its tools.

Users on G2 have also conveyed their experiences with Therap Services:

"Our agency went from paper-based documentation practices to an online documentation solution with Therap. We have built a strong relationship with the members of the Therap team and have implemented (successfully) several of the applications. We don't know why we didn't do it sooner!" - Communications and Marketing Manager in Mid-Market.

"It is an incredibly user-friendly service and organization that is willing to personalize needs." - Quality Specialist in Mid-Market.

"Therap truly meets needs when it comes to compliance, privacy, resources and support!" - Statewide Director of Quality & Engagement.

"Being able to create time tracker templates to track sleep or mood patterns of clients is a great feature. The Therap training academy is where you can track staff learning, as well as the built-in staff scheduling is a money saver as well!." - Director and Officer in Mid-Market.

The recognition from G2.com affirms Therap's leadership within the industry, underscoring their commitment to delivering efficient, comprehensive, and user-friendly solutions that continue to influence the landscape of the human services sector.

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV, and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net.

