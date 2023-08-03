Therap Services Awarded with Industry Leader, Best Support and Best Relationship G2 Summer 2023 Badges Across Multiple Categories

TORRINGTON, Conn., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in providing HIPAA-compliant electronic health record solutions for support professionals and agencies in the human services industry, has achieved significant recognition in G2.com's Summer 2023 report. G2.com, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, assists over 80 million people annually, including Fortune 500 employees, in making informed software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

Therap Services has emerged as a leader in Assisted Living, Home Health Care, Mental Health, and Physical Therapy software categories, reinforcing its position as a comprehensive solutions provider. Moreover, Therap has earned additional badges based on user reviews, namely 'Best Support' and 'Best Relationship.' These acclamations further reinforce Therap's commitment to user satisfaction and the effectiveness of its tools.

Justin Brockie, Chief Operating Officer of Therap Services, states, "Receiving these awards and hearing directly from our users validates the positive experiences our users have with our industry-leading software solution and our support team."

G2 users have shared their experiences with Therap Services:

"Therap has helped our agency with keeping track of the support that is given. We have found it a helpful tool. Anytime that we have any issues or problems, the staff have always been helpful with teaching us how to use Therap properly. We look forward to more modules." - Director of Community Programs in Mid-Market.

"Therap truly meets all needs when it comes to compliance, privacy, resources and support!" - Statewide Director of Quality & Engagement.

"Therap helped our 20+ year old corporate adult foster care step into the future of direct care documentation & management by offering products that get the job done thoughtfully and efficiently. We chose to invest in this dynamic web-based system for better oversight & remote work capabilities, and really appreciate the option to build & add at our own pace." - Director of a Small Business.

The acknowledgment by G2.com solidifies Therap's leadership within the industry, highlighting their dedication to providing efficient, comprehensive, and user-friendly solutions that continue to shape the human services sector.

To read more Therap reviews and learn about our Summer 2023 awards, visit G2.com.

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV, and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net.

Related Links

http://www.therapservices.net

SOURCE Therap Services