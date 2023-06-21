Therap Services Enhanced its Personal Finance module with a new Reconciliation Feature that Allows Users to Reconcile the Transactions in a Specific Time Period to Facilitate Better User Experience

TORRINGTON, Conn., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in providing person-centered electronic documentation solutions to help service providers in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), and other human services setting to create comprehensive service plans for agencies and care professionals providing support, has introduced a new Reconciliation Feature that allows users to reconcile the transactions recorded in the Personal Finance module within a specific range of time.

With this new feature, users will be able to perform reconciliation on Personal Finance Transactions. A new section titled 'Reconciliation Configuration' has been added on the 'Personal Finance Account' form where users assigned with a certain caseload-based role can specify the date and amount that will apply for the first reconciliation. Once the transactions are reconciled, the form will change into read-only status as the system will consider the transactions final and complete, meaning users will not be able to update or edit the transactions afterwards. Users assigned with any of the Personal Finance Reconciliation roles will be able to generate the Personal Finance Transaction report.

The Personal Finance module allows users to record an individual's transactions for various types of accounts, including cash on hand, personal spending accounts, gift cards, trust funds and more. The tool lets users and the support staff track routine expenses and record income sources, manage personal funds and record any day-to-day transactions.

The Personal Finance tool provides staff with flexibility to report field expenses and features reporting functionality regarding personal or incidental expenses, or the need to spend down funds for eligibility requirements. Staff can attach or scan receipts of transaction records while also generating reports to address any gap in the data or inquire about missing documentation. This improves the timeframe of identifying missing receipts or entries, reducing instances of searching for receipts or recalling entries weeks or months after the fact.

