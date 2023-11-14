Therap Services Enhances its Secure Video Streaming Module Offering Advanced Video Integration Across Multiple Modules, Bolstering Service Documentation Accuracy

TORRINGTON, Conn., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national provider of person-centered electronic documentation for agencies and caregivers in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), and the broader human services domain, is excited to announce pivotal enhancements to its Secure Video Streaming module. Designed to bolster user experience and expand functionalities, the module amplifies video storage capabilities to be used seamlessly across a range of Therap's modules, including the video library, T-log, Individual home page, and ISP program.

The Secure Video Streaming module stands as a testament to Therap's commitment to user-centric innovation. This module allows users to effortlessly upload videos, even those containing PHI, within Therap System. These videos are housed in a dedicated Video Library, from where they can be attached seamlessly to various modules such as the GER and GER Resolution, Individual Home Page, ISP Program, and T-Log. Only users granted with the privilege to upload, view, or download videos can access them, maintaining a secure and regulated environment.

Delving further into the modules with video attachments, Therap's T-Log offers agencies an efficient platform to log daily shift notes and case notes. The ISP Programs guide individual training based on specific goals, with detailed plans encapsulating objectives, documentation frequency, and completion criteria. The Individual Home Page (IHP) stands as a centralized hub for comprehensive information about individuals, whereas the GER & GER Resolution modules serve as essential tools for comprehensive incident reporting and investigation.

The fusion of video capabilities into these modules revolutionizes the documentation process. Real-time events can now be captured visually, addressing challenges associated with written documentation and promoting a heightened level of accuracy and detail. This is especially pivotal for the GER Resolution module, allowing support professionals to record immediate reactions and insights, offering a richer context for any incident or event. Therap's continuous strides in refining and enhancing its offerings fortify its position at the forefront of the industry.

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net.

