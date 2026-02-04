Therap Services Improves User Navigation with New Filtering Options and Personalized Individual Display Names for the Individual Home Page

TORRINGTON, Conn., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, has announced significant enhancements to its Individual Home Page. These updates focus on streamlining navigation and fostering person-centered care through improved filtering and personalized identification.

Elevating User Experience and Personalization

Therap's Individual Home Page serves as a comprehensive hub, allowing care providers to access vital information, from health records and support plans to incident reports. To further simplify this experience, Therap has introduced a new Admitted Individuals Only filter. This feature allows staff to declutter their workspace, ensuring they remain focused on the individuals currently receiving active support, thereby increasing administrative efficiency and reducing data noise.

Therap has also implemented personalized display names. If an individual has a preferred name recorded in their Demographic Form, the system now prioritizes that name across the module. This ensures that care providers engage with individuals using the names they identify with most, reinforcing a culture of respect and person-centered support.

Advancing Person-Centered Efficiency and Visibility

Enhanced Focus: The new filtering options eliminate manual sorting, allowing staff to quickly identify and manage records for currently admitted individuals.

Dignity-First Care: Prioritizing "Goes By" names ensures that documentation and daily interactions reflect the individual's personal identity and preferences.

Streamlined Navigation: By removing legacy links and optimizing the success message pages, the interface provides a more intuitive, modern workflow.

By refining these navigation tools, Therap Services continues to streamline documentation, creating a clear and efficient pathway for person-centered support.

