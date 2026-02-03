Therap Services Time Tracking Module Supports Time-Based Care Documentation, Helping Providers Maintain Accurate Records

TORRINGTON, Conn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, offers its Time Tracking module to support accurate, time-based care documentation for individuals. The module enables providers to efficiently monitor, record, and review multiple activities, helping improve visibility, consistency, and overall quality of care across settings.

The Time Tracking module allows staff to record key activities at regular intervals, including sleep, mood, repositioning, social engagement, and participation in community programs. The use of color-coded entries makes it easy for staff to quickly track trends, identify patterns, and analyze care data over time. Monthly reports provide a visually clear summary of recorded activities, helping agencies monitor progress, spot changes, and make informed decisions for each individual.

Staff can track care activities consistently across multiple shifts and locations, ensuring continuity of care and reducing the administrative burden on caregivers. By integrating time-based tracking into the mobile workflow, available on Android and iOS, providers can focus more on delivering person-centered services while maintaining accurate, reliable records.

Therap Services' Time Tracking module is part of the company's comprehensive suite of solutions, which includes Daily Notes, Medication Administration Records (MAR), and Electronic Visit Verification (EVV)/Scheduling. These tools collectively help agencies document services efficiently, maintain compliance, and support high-quality care for individuals in the community.

By offering a streamlined, intuitive solution for time-based care documentation, Therap Services continues to reinforce its commitment to practical, user-friendly technology that supports high-quality human services. Agencies using the Time Tracking module benefit from improved data accuracy, enhanced workflow efficiency, and a clear overview of care delivery over time.

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV, and billing.

