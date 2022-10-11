Therap Services interfaces with SuiteRx for its Pharmacy Interface module so that Individuals receive Direct Messages from Pharmacies that utilize the SRx: Pharmacy Management Software

TORRINGTON, Conn., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading EHR software system, providing data-driven and HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for service providers in Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) and Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) and other human services settings, is pleased to announce that its Pharmacy Interface module is interfacing with SuiteRx for its SRx Long Term Care Pharmacy Software. Therap's Pharmacy Interface module is designed to provide a direct, secure communication platform, which is in compliance with HIPAA laws, for providers with pharmacies in HL7 format.

Providers can use the Pharmacy Interface module to receive Direct Messages that contain medication and/or treatment information for an individual from a pharmacy. The Pharmacy Interface module allows providers to receive messages from pharmacies that utilize Framework LTC, Genoa, LTC400, Proscript2000/Prodigy, QS/1-Primecare, Speedscript, and now SuiteRx. Individuals in the pharmacy system need to be linked to individuals in the Therap system by the users in order to successfully receive Pharmacy Messages.

Pharmacy Messages can include important medical information related to medications and treatments of the individuals such as when a new medication is scheduled to arrive, changes in medication orders by doctors, and orders that are placed on hold. Using this information, service providers can generate Medication History forms for individuals while maintaining the individual's medication schedule, and track them using the Medication Administration Record (MAR) module.

SuiteRx LLC is a pharmacy software company that caters to Retail, LTC, Combo, Specialty, and 340b independent pharmacies in the United States. The SuiteRx Intelligent Pharmacy Software (IPS) was developed by a team of experts to assist pharmacists so that they can address the needs and challenges presented in the independent pharmacy market. The new SRx (formerly Intelligent Pharmacy Software or IPS) is an all-in-one pharmacy management software that enables small chain and independent pharmacies to employ state-of-the-art technology as SRx is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, with its modern interface for an enhanced customer experience.

