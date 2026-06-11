Therap Services Introduces AI-Powered Fatal Five Dashboard for Early Risk Identification

TORRINGTON, Conn., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, has launched the Fatal Five Dashboard. Powered by Therap AI, this tool analyzes Daily Notes to help nurses and administrators identify and intervene early in high-risk health conditions.

Proactive Risk Tracking for Critical Conditions

Synthesizing daily logs for health risks can be challenging. Fully integrated within the Therap platform, the Fatal Five Dashboard scans Daily Note descriptions to track six critical health risks: Aspiration, Bowel Obstruction, Dehydration, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Sepsis, and Seizures.

Regular Syncing: The dashboard updates every 15 minutes, displaying the frequency of risk indicators alongside individual counts.

The dashboard updates every 15 minutes, displaying the frequency of risk indicators alongside individual counts. Customizable Filters: Users can filter by specific individuals or health risks, view data ranges up to 1 month, and export reports to Excel.

Users can filter by specific individuals or health risks, view data ranges up to 1 month, and export reports to Excel. Deep Scan Capabilities: Users with the AI Analyze role can run a "Deep Scan" on flagged entries. Therap AI then evaluates the log alongside all other Daily Notes from the preceding 90 days to identify escalating health patterns.

Users with the role can run a "Deep Scan" on flagged entries. Therap AI then evaluates the log alongside all other Daily Notes from the preceding 90 days to identify escalating health patterns. Data Integrity: If a source Daily Note is updated or deleted within the 90-day window, re-running the Deep Scan automatically replaces the outdated analysis with a fresh one.

Secure, Role-Based Access

Super Admins can request this module by contacting Therap or submitting the AI Addendum form. Once enabled, access is securely restricted.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does the dashboard support early risk identification? It acts as an early warning system, using AI to spot high-risk clinical phrases before they escalate into medical emergencies.

It acts as an early warning system, using AI to spot high-risk clinical phrases before they escalate into medical emergencies. What timeframe does the AI analyze? The main dashboard displays up to 1 month of data, while the Deep Scan feature reviews a 90-day historical window for a specific individual.

For more information about Therap's AI solutions, please visit:

AI Tools Designed for Human Service Providers

About Therap Services

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV, and billing.

Learn more at:

https://www.therapservices.net/

SOURCE Therap Services