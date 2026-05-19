Therap Services Sponsors ANCOR Connect 2026, Showcasing AI Tools and Documentation Solutions for Human Services

TORRINGTON, Conn., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, sponsored ANCOR Connect 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts, where it showcased AI-powered tools and documentation solutions designed to support providers in I/DD, HCBS, and LTSS settings.

Engaging with Providers and Industry Leaders

ANCOR Connect 2026 brought together providers, industry leaders, and stakeholders from across the human services sector to discuss emerging trends, challenges, and innovations in service delivery. At the event, Therap connected with providers and demonstrated how its integrated system supports streamlined documentation, improved communication, and enhanced service delivery across service settings. As providers continue to navigate workforce challenges and increasing compliance requirements, efficient and accurate documentation remains essential to delivering high-quality, person-centered care.

Highlighting AI in Human Services

Therap presented a breakout session titled "AI in Human Hands: Tools for More Impactful Services," featuring Justin Brockie, COO of Therap, and Josh DeZurik, National Director of Quality Affirmation at Dungarvin. The session explored practical applications of AI in human services, including improving documentation workflows, enhancing data utilization, and reducing administrative burden for staff. The discussion also focused on how AI can support providers in maintaining compliance while improving efficiency and service outcomes.

Therap's system includes modules for case management, health tracking, medication administration, billing, reporting, and secure communication. These tools are designed to support providers in managing documentation, tracking outcomes, and improving coordination across teams. With ongoing enhancements and the integration of AI-driven capabilities, Therap continues to support providers in improving efficiency, maintaining compliance, and achieving better outcomes.

For more information about Therap's solutions, please visit:

https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-electronic-health-records-for-service-providers/

About Therap Services

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV, and billing.

Learn more at:

https://www.therapservices.net/

SOURCE Therap Services