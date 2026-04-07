Therap Services Introduces AI Summary Tool to Support AI-Powered Documentation Insights

TORRINGTON, Conn., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, has introduced the AI Summary module to support AI-assisted data summarization across key documentation areas.

AI-Powered Summarization across Modules

The AI Summary module enables users to generate concise summaries using artificial intelligence for Case Notes, ISP Data, and T-Logs. This helps agencies quickly review large volumes of documentation and extract meaningful insights.

Role-Based Access and Custom Prompt Assignment for Users

Super Admins can choose which users have the ability to create, view, and delete AI Summaries. Super Admins can also configure the summarization experience by assigning specific prompts to users from the Admin tab. Users will only be able to generate summaries using the prompts assigned to them, ensuring consistency and control over AI-generated outputs.

Generated Summary with Built-In Disclaimer

After processing, the system generates a summary section within the report. Each summary includes a disclaimer noting that the content is AI-generated and should be reviewed for accuracy.

Search, Share, and Feedback Options

Users can search previously generated summaries. Completed reports can be shared via SComm, deleted if necessary, and reviewed through a built-in feedback option to help improve the feature.

Enhanced Activity Tracking

New activity tracking options have been added, allowing agencies to monitor actions related to prompt assignment and summary report usage.

Why This Matters for Providers

The LLM Summary Report module helps agencies:

Quickly review large volumes of documentation

Improve efficiency in reporting and oversight

Support informed decision-making

About Therap Services

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV, and billing.

Learn more at:

https://www.therapservices.net/ai-tools-designed-for-human-services-providers/

SOURCE Therap Services