Therap Services Introduces Enhanced Individual Dashboard: Comprehensive Demographic Insights for Human Services Sector

TORRINGTON, Conn., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, a leading provider of HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations and agencies in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services sectors, has unveiled its Individual Demographic Dashboard. This dashboard displays the demographic data of individuals enrolled in programs, providing essential information such as race, age group, active or inactive status, program enrollment date, and more.

The Individual Dashboard is specifically designed to streamline operations and enhance accessibility for users managing individual cases. Users can generate the Individual Demographic Dashboard for individuals under their care who are enrolled in a certain program. The dashboard displays a range of data, encompassing age group, citizenship, ethnicity, diagnosis, and language of the individuals in the program, as well as the program's capacity to accommodate more individuals.

This innovative feature enhances the user experience for both Regular and Case Manager Users, as well as Oversight Users. Regular and Case Manager Users assigned this role will gain access to a new Dashboard link within the Individual Demographics option on the Individual tab. This provides a quick and efficient pathway to essential demographic information, aiding in the effective management of individual cases.

For Oversight Users, the Dashboard link is conveniently located in the 'Individual Demographics' section of their Oversight Dashboard. This integration ensures that oversight operations are both seamless and efficient, allowing users to maintain a high level of service quality.

Furthermore, the ability to record a 'Demographic Dashboard View' Action and an 'Individual Dashboard' Comment whenever the Demographic Dashboard is utilized through the Individual Demographics option is a testament to the system's enhanced tracking capabilities. This feature ensures that every user interaction is logged, providing valuable insights into usage patterns and facilitating audits and reviews. This level of detail in activity tracking is not just about maintaining records; it's about gaining actionable insights that can drive improvements in service delivery and operational efficiency.

About Therap
Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net.

