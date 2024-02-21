Therap Services Introduces Video Library Module in Mobile App, Elevating Care in Human Services with Advanced Video Integration

News provided by

Therap Services

21 Feb, 2024, 13:00 ET

TORRINGTON, Conn., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in providing electronic health record solutions for caregivers and agencies in the HCBS, LTSS, and broader human services sector, announces the launch of its Video Library module in the Therap Mobile Application. This feature is designed to transform the way care providers monitor individual activities, offering enhanced video storage capabilities that integrate seamlessly with a variety of Therap's modules. This new enhancement in the Mobile Application allows users to upload, play, update, and delete video files with ease, without information being stored on the device and ensuring secure and efficient management of video content in the Video Library.

Available on both Android and iOS platforms, the application enables users assigned with the Video Upload caseload-based role to upload new videos for specific individuals effortlessly. With options to either record directly using their device's camera or select from their gallery, the module ensures that these videos are not stored on the user's device. This approach effectively removes the risks typically associated with taking and storing videos directly on personal devices. This functionality not only simplifies the process of video management but also enhances the organization, retrieval, and security of these files. Moreover, users with specific roles can easily search for uploaded videos by inputting various parameters, making the retrieval process both efficient and user-friendly.

Significantly, this module allows users to upload videos, even those containing PHI, within the Therap system, from where they can be attached seamlessly to various modules, such as GER and GER Resolution, Individual Home Page, ISP Program, and T-Log. This integration of video capabilities revolutionizes the documentation process by allowing events to be captured visually, fostering greater accuracy and detail in documentation.

Building on its suite of tools designed to foster communication and record-keeping, Therap's Mobile App continues to offer comprehensive solutions, including T-Logs, Medication Administration Record (MAR), Electronic Visit Verification (EVV)/Scheduling, and more. Each feature is meticulously designed to assist providers in accurately documenting and reviewing the services they provide in the community, ultimately enhancing the quality of care for individuals.

For more information on Therap Mobile Applications Solutions, visit https://www.therapservices.net/products/mobile-apps/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net.

SOURCE Therap Services

