Therap Services Launches the Time Tracking Module in Its Mobile Application to Foster Enhanced Care for Individuals within the Human Services Sector

TORRINGTON, Conn., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the pioneering provider of electronic health record solutions to caregivers and agencies in the HCBS, LTSS and the broader human services setting, has introduced the Time Tracking module in its Mobile App to facilitate the easy and secure monitoring of individuals' activities. This module is renowned for documenting data over specified intervals to help monitor and record a plethora of activities including, but not limited to, sleep, mood, repositioning, and community inclusion, with the added utility of a color-coded theme for streamlined user experience.

The color-coded theme in the Time Tracking module facilitates quick data analysis, allowing users to easily track activities and identify trends through distinct colors associated with different observation types, relative to time intervals. Users can also generate monthly reports that display recorded data in visually distinguishable color-coded grids that correspond to dates and time intervals, allowing caregivers and family members to easily identify patterns and trends over time.

Available on Android and iOS, the new Time Tracking module allows users to enter Time Tracking Data via Therap's Mobile App if enabled by their provider. In this enhanced setup, users first select a Time Tracking template assigned to individuals. Once a template is selected, users can navigate to the 'Daily Data' page where they can commence logging information pertaining to specific times, with each entry visually represented by distinct colors. Multiple selected time slots appear in the 'Overview' section, where uncolored cells indicate unrecorded data, facilitating efficient tracking. Navigational arrows are provided to easily cycle through different dates, promising effortless entry and review of data, thus ensuring a meticulous yet user-friendly experience.

Building on its suite of tools designed to foster seamless communication and record-keeping, Therap's Mobile App continues to offer comprehensive solutions, including T-Logs, Medication Administration Record (MAR), and Electronic Visit Verification (EVV)/Scheduling, among others. These features are designed to support providers in documenting and reviewing the services they provide in the community, and improving the care accorded to individuals.

For more information on Therap Mobile Applications Solutions, visit https://www.therapservices.net/products/mobile-apps/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net .

http://www.therapservices.net

