Therap Services offer Priority List Tools to Agencies and Providers to keep Track of Information on Potential Clients and Service Recipients

TORRINGTON, Conn., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading provider of HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions to agencies and caregivers in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and other human services settings, offers a Priority List module that allows the ability to track waiting lists for services, which is easily accessible by Case Managers and Administrative Staff.

Therap's Priority List module helps providers to keep track of information about potential clients and service recipient referrals by creating and managing multiple configurable categories. The module can be utilized for prospective new admits, active individuals who require other services within the agency, and individuals who were discharged but want to return to the agency. For utilizing the priority list module in the Therap system, users have to make sure that their User Privileges and Super Roles are activated for the module.

To place an individual on a priority list, an initial contact with either the individual, their family members, state representative, or case managers must transpire. The said person or representative would reach out to agencies expressing interest in receiving their services. Agency administrators would then gather the individual's contact information and place that individual in the priority list that fits their category.

Administrators can have multiple priority lists for several different services and criteria. The Priority List module helps users store the history or info they gathered from individuals in a centralized area and even keep documents of any contacts between applicants and caregivers. Users can also link relevant Questionnaires to an individual's Priority List Enrollment form, and add Contact Notes as needed. Using comprehensive reporting tools, the Priority List module assists in identifying future trends and needs. These reports also track utilization and efficacy of services provided and documentation. Based upon privilege, users are able to generate reports in real-time for immediate review of data.

For more information on Therap's waiting and priority list solutions, please visit https://www.therapservices.net/products/waiting-priority-list-solution/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net .

Related Links

http://www.therapservices.net

SOURCE Therap Services