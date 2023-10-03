Therap Services' Partnership with Charting the LifeCourse (CtLC) Enables Service Providers to Deliver Person-Centered Solutions and Improving the Quality of Life of Supported Individuals

TORRINGTON, Conn., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in providing HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions to organizations in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and other human services industries, has a strategic partnership with Charting the LifeCourse (CtLC), a division of LifeCourse Nexus. This collaboration helps to intertwine CtLC's comprehensive resources and tools with Therap Services' existing offerings, setting a new standard in personalized support for individuals and their caregivers.

Charting the LifeCourse (CtLC) offers a number of tools as part of a thorough approach to planning for an individual and/or the client's family. Planning for integrated assistance, vision, and other life domains can be aided by the tools. The Life Trajectory, Integrated Supports Star, and Vision Tool are the tools that are accessible in the CtLC module. Charting the LifeCourse was created to help people plan their lives and navigate challenges so that they can live a fulfilling life. Ideas, visions, and goals can be organized using the framework and tools. It is dedicated to assisting individuals and families in life planning by providing tools and strategies to envision a fulfilling life, identify needs, and establish supportive mechanisms.

Charting the LifeCourse has different frameworks such as Life Trajectories which focuses on the why and how of what a person wants for a "good life." Next it has the Integrated Supports Star, which reviews personal strengths and assets, technology, relationships, community-based supports, and eligibility specific supports. The integrated star is instrumental in making sure that all avenues are explored in trying to find a solution to an issue. Then there's Life Domain Vision Tool, covering topics such as Healthy Living, Safety & Security, Advocacy and Engagement, and more. The domain's tools assist in examining many areas of an individual's life and prioritize them based on what the individual is seeking to live a fulfilling life.

For more information on Therap's Person-Centered Human Service Solutions, please visit

https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-esolution-for-person-centered-services/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net .

Related Links

http://www.therapservices.net

SOURCE Therap Services