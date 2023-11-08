Therap Services Revolutionizes Documentation for Individuals' Employment Tracking with its Comprehensive Employment History Module

TORRINGTON, Conn., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in providing HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions to agencies and caregivers in the HCBS, LTSS and broader human services industry, offers its robust Employment History module, expertly designed to assist providers in maintaining accurate records of an individual's employment journey. Tailored for Employment Support staff, this comprehensive tool centralizes detailed records, while streamlining the documentation process for Job Coaches and Supported Employment Specialists.

This tool is meticulously developed to assess skills, monitor skill enhancement, and ascertain optimal work conditions and support for individuals entering community employment. Such integration emphasizes the importance of recognizing and bolstering an individual's job skills. Employment Specialists can also harness the power of Therap Services' Job Bank functionality to maintain records of interactions with businesses and employers, and to catalog available job positions. This centralized system ensures that team members, regardless of their location, can readily access vital information when assisting individuals in their pursuit of employment opportunities.

In a recent enhancement, Therap integrated the Employment History dashboard within its Business Intelligence module. This interactive platform visually aggregates the employment data of individuals registered with an agency. The Employment History dashboard enables care providers and agency administrators to effortlessly amalgamate data and present it through visually engaging graphs, charts, and detailed reports relating to an individual's employment history.

The Employment History module provides a holistic space for agencies and support specialists, giving employment support staff an all-inclusive toolkit to maintain a comprehensive employment history for individuals in one place. This module allows Employment Support staff to maintain the tools necessary for in-depth documentation spanning employer details, interactions, career development strategies, milestones, applications, interviews, and other additional essential metrics.

With the Employment History module, Therap Services reinforces its commitment to delivering intuitive tools that streamline processes for human service providers. The focus remains unwaveringly on facilitating individuals' smooth transition into community employment and meticulously documenting every milestone in their journey.

For more information on Therap's Comprehensive e-Solution for Person-Centered Services, please visit

https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-esolution-for-person-centered-services/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net .

Related Links

http://www.therapservices.net

SOURCE Therap Services