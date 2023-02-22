Therap Services' Self Advocate Program allows Individuals to Participate in their Health Records, Increasing Transparency Between Individuals and Service Providers

TORRINGTON, Conn., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in providing HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions to agencies in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and other human service fields, offers a Self Advocate Program for individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities, empowering them to have their own Therap login for the services they receive. This person-centered approach helps open up a line of communication and maintain a level of transparency with the agencies or case managers working with them. Being a self advocate, users may enter their own documentation regarding their own health and activities, or review the data entered about them.

By joining the Self Advocate Program, individuals are able to enjoy attending Therap's various conferences and traveling to new places, participating in meetings with other users of the software, and creating training videos of themselves teaching others on the usage of Therap modules. With this program, individuals obtain an opportunity to develop their sense of agency and have control over their own documentation process. Individuals are included in the real time data recording process making them more active toward their own goals.

Therap's Self Advocates Jennifer Yost and Lori Schneider have discussed their experiences on working with Therap and using Therap modules to document their data. Using the Therap modules, Jennifer is able to track her appointment schedules as well as send secure messages through Secure Communications (SComm) module to her support staff, whereas Lori enjoys keeping record of her daily activities in the T-Log module. As Therap modules are available on web as well as mobile and tablets, individuals have the freedom to use the devices they are most comfortable with.

Therap focuses on the use of advanced technology to document data at the point of contact between support staff and the individual. In order to provide person-centered tools for planning and tracking services at the individual level, Therap has created data collection tools that further evaluate the effectiveness of person-centered strategies and practices. The Self Advocate Program allows individuals to be full partners in this process.

