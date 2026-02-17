Therap Services Strengthens Quality Assurance and Performance Monitoring with Business Intelligence Platform

TORRINGTON, Conn., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, continues to empower agencies through its Business Intelligence (BI) platform. This platform offers an advanced suite of dashboards designed to aggregate agency-wide data, building on Therap's long-standing commitment to delivering practical, user-friendly tools that support high-quality service delivery.

Advanced Data Analysis and Reporting

Therap's Business Intelligence module provides agencies with powerful tools to generate meaningful aggregated reports at the program, provider, and state levels. By leveraging Oracle Business Intelligence (OBIEE) technology, the platform handles high volumes of data without interfering with the day-to-day operations of the primary application. This allows administrators to identify trends, execute quality assurance activities, and assess overall agency performance through clear graphical formats such as bar charts, pie charts, and line graphs.

Comprehensive Dashboard Suite

The BI platform includes a diverse range of dashboards tailored to specific operational needs. The GER Dashboard allows providers to perform comparative analyses of incident types, while the Billing Dashboard provides detailed statistical representations of service data for financial tracking. Other specialized dashboards include Demographics, Health Tracking, Employment History, and Electronic Visit Verification (EVV), ensuring that every facet of agency operations is measurable and transparent.

Empowering Data-Driven Outcomes

A key feature of the platform is the Data Driven Outcomes (DDO) Dashboard. This tool enables administrators to visualize data collected through ISP records, allowing them to track trends and monitor performance. By aggregating individualized outcome information, agencies can ensure that their services remain truly person-centered and effective.

Why This Matters for Providers

These features:

Enable identification of organization-wide trends and patterns

Support comprehensive quality assurance and incident reduction

Provide flexible, exportable reporting for state and federal compliance

Facilitate longitudinal analysis of health and demographic data

Strengthen overall efficiency through automated data aggregation

