Therap Services Supports Person-Centered Planning Through Charting the LifeCourse Tools

TORRINGTON, Conn., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, offers comprehensive support for person-centered planning through the integration of Charting the LifeCourse (CtLC) tools. These capabilities build on Therap's long-standing commitment to delivering practical, user-friendly tools that support high-quality, outcome-focused service delivery.

A Person-Centered Framework for Success

Charting the LifeCourse is a comprehensive framework developed by the CtLC Nexus at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. As the first licensed Technology Partner of the CtLC Nexus, Therap provides native tools including the Life Trajectory, Integrated Supports Star, and Vision Tool. These resources empower individuals, families, and case managers to look beyond traditional waiver services to problem-solve and advocate for the supports needed to accomplish an individual's specific life goals.

Versatile Planning and Documentation

The CtLC module offers users the flexibility to create forms based on various templates and perspectives. The Life Trajectory form includes templates for Exploring, Planning, and Supported Decision-Making, while the Vision Tool can be viewed from either an individual or family perspective. These tools assist in planning across all life domains, helping families identify the direction and priority of desired outcomes. For ease of sharing and collaboration, all generated forms can be exported as PDFs.

Certified Expertise and National Leadership

Therap has invested extensively in this framework, with 73 active staff members—certified as Charting the LifeCourse Ambassadors. These team members are recognized as national experts in the application of CtLC. This expertise ensures that Therap's functionality not only documents support but also effectively assists in evaluating and measuring the overall performance of those supports within the system.

Why This Matters for Providers

These tools:

Provide a proven person-centered framework for effective problem-solving

Identify desired outcomes important to the person and their family

Utilize multiple templates for exploring, planning, and decision-making

Facilitate the use of integrated supports beyond traditional services

Learn More

To know more, visit:

https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-esolution-for-person-centered-services/

About Therap Services

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV, and billing.

Learn more at:

https://www.therapservices.net/

SOURCE Therap Services