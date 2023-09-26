Therap Services Upholds Commitment to the Human Services Community as one of the Diamond Sponsors at 2023 KAPP Annual Conference

TORRINGTON, Conn., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in electronic documentation solutions for organizations in the human services industry, proudly joins forces with the Kentucky Association of Private Providers (KAPP) —a notable Kentucky state affiliate of the Alexandria, Virginia-based American Network of Community Options and Resources (ANCOR)— as a diamond sponsor for their highly anticipated annual conference. Scheduled to unfold on September 29, 2023, at the Marriott Louisville East in Louisville, Kentucky, the conference serves as a beacon of innovation and collaborative solutions for the LTSS, HCBS and the broader human services community.

Therap has consistently demonstrated its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for individuals in care. Their diamond sponsorship at this year's conference underlines their ongoing support for KAPP's mission and reinforces their dedication to fostering quality and person-centered supports in the human service sector. The synergy of KAPP and Therap Services is expected to bring forth a conference that highlights innovative solutions and paves the way for a sustainable future in this industry.

The keynote sessions, a central highlight of the conference, promise to foster a re-envisioning of I/DD business and service models with groundbreaking solutions and fresh perspectives that emphasize a resilient and sustainable approach to workforce stabilization. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a series of breakout sessions and workshops featuring industry experts. These segments will delve into critical topics such as voting rights of individuals with intellectual disabilities, circumvent sub-minimum wage structures, and empowering disability service advocates. A special highlight of the event is the 2023 DSP of the Year and Case Manager of the Year awards recognizing the remarkable contributions of direct support professionals and case managers.

Bringing together a diverse assembly of participants ranging from CEOs and program directors to self-advocates and family members, the conference anticipates fostering a rich environment for collaborative learning and growth. Therap Services encourages stakeholders and advocates to seize this valuable opportunity to network and enhance their knowledge base.

For more information on Therap's Comprehensive Electronic Health Records for Service Providers, please visit: https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-electronic-health-records-for-service-providers/

