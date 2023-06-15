Therap's Attendance Module Helps Track and Record Daily or Time-Based Billable Service Time

TORRINGTON, Conn., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading organization providing HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation software to caregivers supporting individuals in HCBS, LTSS, and other human services settings, offers an Attendance module that efficiently tracks and meticulously records the daily or time-based billable service duration of each individual, ensuring accurate and comprehensive timekeeping.

The highly configurable Attendance module offers flexible options, allowing organizations to define attendance rules and exceptions based on their specific requirements. This ensures compliance with regulatory guidelines and organizational policies. This module allows users to configure billable units on the service authorization, which represent different intervals of time, such as 15-minute increments or daily units. This flexibility enables users to accurately capture and document the services provided to individuals. The attendance data recorded in the module can serve multiple purposes. One important function is to generate billing claims. By tracking the billable service time, service providers can use this information to create claims for reimbursement. This helps streamline the billing process and ensures accurate financial documentation.

The attendance module allows service providers to create attendance data. This includes recording information such as time in and time out, or marking absent or present for provided service. Once the attendance data is entered, it goes through an approval process. This step ensures the accuracy and reliability of the recorded information. After the attendance data is approved, the service provider can update if any information is missing or needs to be modified. This flexibility allows for corrections or additions to be made before finalizing the attendance records. Once the attendance data is updated and approved, it can be submitted for billing purposes.

The attendance records serve as a basis for generating claims for reimbursement. The Attendance module operates electronically, which enables transmission of billing information electronically, reducing the potential for errors and improving overall efficiency in the billing. Within Therap's comprehensive Business Intelligence platform, attendance data plays a crucial role in providing valuable insights for organizations to effectively monitor and analyze attendance statuses and billing data. 

For more information on Therap's Integrated Billing Solutions for Service Providers, please visit:
https://www.therapservices.net/products/integrated-billing-solutions-for-service-providers/ 

About Therap
Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at  www.therapservices.net.

https://www.therapservices.net

SOURCE Therap Services

