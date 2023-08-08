Therap's Enhanced Features Offers Users to Document an Individual's Behavior Data, Significant Life Events and Ability to Create Behavior Plans

TORRINGTON, Conn., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, provides enhanced Behavior Plan Data feature for users and service providers. This feature allows service users working with individuals to easily record behavior events that happen infrequently or regularly.

The Behavior Data feature has configurable sections that can be customized to track potential behaviors that caregivers and specialists have identified, such as positively reinforced and encouraged behaviors, as well as suggested interventions and/or discouraged methods for each behavior. The identified behaviors are subsequently coded for staff to easily identify approaches that are recommended. For unanticipated behavior events, staff may choose from the configured list of behaviors and interventions that the specialist or doctors have identified. Intervention techniques approved in each state are configurable to apply exclusively or as options in intervention lists.

Additionally, the feature allows users to summarize and present the behavior data in various formats. The application offers two methods for recording behaviors based on their frequency. For infrequent behaviors, the recommended approach is to use the Event Data section. This section allows users to record specific incidents or occurrences of behaviors. The Interval Data section allows users to record data at regular intervals throughout the day, providing a more comprehensive view of the behavior patterns.

The Significant Life Event(s) feature is a separate component that allows users to document and track significant events experienced by individuals. This feature provides a way to capture important life events that may impact an individual's behavior or overall well-being.

The Behavior Plan Data and Significant Life Event(s) features aim to assist users in effectively recording, tracking, and summarizing behavior data and documenting significant events in order to better support individuals and analyze their progress over time.

