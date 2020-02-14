Therap's EVV Software Allows Florida APD Providers to Collect EVV Data for Services

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's electronic documentation software for providers supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities includes tools to meet the 21st Century Cures Act EVV mandate in Florida. Thera's EVV features captures all six federally required data elements including Type of service performed, Individual receiving services, Date of service, Location of service delivery, Staff providing services and Begin and End Time of the service.

Currently, Therap's developmental disability software is used by Florida providers to meet the standards set by Florida's Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD). Individuals' health and service records are documented using Therap's suite of documentation, reporting and communication tools. Service data including attendance, time logs and support data link directly to individual's implementation plans and service authorizations, creating a direct audit trail of service delivery for electronic billing to Florida Medicaid. Florida providers also use Therap to create APD incident reports and record follow-up measures taken. Incident reporting features include notifications, follow-up, internal investigations, incident resolutions and event summary trend reporting.

Providers in Florida will additionally benefit from Therap's Electronic Visit Verification (EVV)/Scheduling module which is designed to meet Federal requirements and adjustments. Therap's Electronic Visit Verification tools are a comprehensive solution to facilitate compliance and simplify the service delivery authentication process. Therap's EVV tools assist providers with collecting data from the point of service by the person directly providing those services. With geolocation and timestamp features, staff can easily check in/out electronically and remotely with a single swipe from their handheld device. The app captures time and date stamp during the entry and every view or further update access thereafter.

Therap's Scheduling/Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) module is linked with Therap's robust billing features and provides options to configure schedules for tracking how many units of each service are available and how many have been utilized. Schedules are linked to service authorizations for generating claims according to the utilization of billing units through primary check in/out information entered by staff.

Therap's HIPAA-compliant EVV software is widely used in home and community-based waiver services (HCBS) and other human services settings, including intellectual and developmental disabilities, aging, and home health for documentation, communication and reporting.

