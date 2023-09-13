Therap's HIPAA-Compliant Secure Messaging and Communication Tool Provides Effective Agency - Wide Communication for Service Providers in the Human Services Industry

TORRINGTON, Conn., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading provider of electronic record and documentation services for agencies and care professionals supporting individuals within Long-Term Services & Supports (LTSS), Home & Community Based Services (HCBS), and other human services settings, offers comprehensive tools designed to improve the quality of service, client outcomes, and accountability. A standout feature is Therap's Secure Communications (SComm) module, which enables the exchange of information among users within an agency, as well as stakeholders including family members, guardians, case managers, and others. External parties are built in at the discretion of the provider with necessary access for their role.

Users can now expect a more streamlined user interface, faster message delivery, and improved functionality. These updates come from a place of understanding the vital role communication plays in delivering excellent care and ensuring efficient operations within health and social care organizations. The Therap SComm module is a specialized platform designed to enable healthcare professionals to communicate securely and maintain HIPAA compliance. It offers robust encryption protocols and strict access controls to ensure privacy, confidentiality, and integrity of shared data, reducing the risk of unauthorized access.

Sharing sensitive personal information, such as patient medical records, demands a secure platform. The Therap SComm module adheres to HIPAA regulations, offering a platform where confidential data can be exchanged without compromising privacy. Administrators have precise control over user access, enabling them to regulate who can communicate and access specific types of information. This feature helps safeguard sensitive data and maintain strict privacy controls.

Another feature improvement is a versatile recipient selection system that enables users to choose numerous recipients or a combination of users by role access or program access. Users can choose whether they want notifications sent securely to their email or text by configuring the notification level(s) they'd like to be alerted to, especially as external contacts who may not use Therap as part of daily documentation and review. Messages can be prioritized by the level of urgency.

