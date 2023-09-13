Therap's HIPAA-Compliant Secure Messaging and Communication Tool Provides Effective Agency - Wide Communication for Service Providers in the Human Services Industry

News provided by

Therap Services

13 Sep, 2023, 13:00 ET

TORRINGTON, Conn., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading provider of electronic record and documentation services for agencies and care professionals supporting individuals within Long-Term Services & Supports (LTSS), Home & Community Based Services (HCBS), and other human services settings, offers comprehensive tools designed to improve the quality of service, client outcomes, and accountability. A standout feature is Therap's Secure Communications (SComm) module, which enables the exchange of information among users within an agency, as well as stakeholders including family members, guardians, case managers, and others.  External parties are built in at the discretion of the provider with necessary access for their role.

Users can now expect a more streamlined user interface, faster message delivery, and improved functionality. These updates come from a place of understanding the vital role communication plays in delivering excellent care and ensuring efficient operations within health and social care organizations. The Therap SComm module is a specialized platform designed to enable healthcare professionals to communicate securely and maintain HIPAA compliance. It offers robust encryption protocols and strict access controls to ensure privacy, confidentiality, and integrity of shared data, reducing the risk of unauthorized access.

Sharing sensitive personal information, such as patient medical records, demands a secure platform. The Therap SComm module adheres to HIPAA regulations, offering a platform where confidential data can be exchanged without compromising privacy. Administrators have precise control over user access, enabling them to regulate who can communicate and access specific types of information. This feature helps safeguard sensitive data and maintain strict privacy controls.

Another feature improvement is a versatile recipient selection system that enables users to choose numerous recipients or a combination of users by role access or program access.  Users can choose whether they want notifications sent securely to their email or text by configuring the notification level(s) they'd like to be alerted to, especially as external contacts who may not use Therap as part of daily documentation and review. Messages can be prioritized by the level of urgency.

For more information on Therap's Comprehensive Electronic Health Records for Service Providers, please visit: https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-electronic-health-records-for-service-providers/ 

About Therap
Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net.

Related Links
http://www.therapservices.net

SOURCE Therap Services

Also from this source

Therap Services Granted New U.S. Patent for its Method and System of Capturing Person-Centered Healthcare Data

Therap's Enhanced Features Offers Users to Document an Individual's Behavior Data, Significant Life Events and Ability to Create Behavior Plans

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.