There Was Gold in Them-Thar Lots at Morphy's Jan. 23 Old West & Native American Art Auction in Las Vegas, Which Surpassed $1.5M

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collectors came panning for gold at Morphy's Old West & Native American Art Auction held January 23 in Las Vegas, as three of the four top-selling lots were solid gold items that brought a combined $204,180. The auction was held at the Westgate Casino & Resort, alongside the Las Vegas Old West & Native American Art Show and the Las Vegas Antique Arms Show held January 23 and 24.

Heavy gold chain made from solid gold nuggets, all tested for at least 20K, with most testing just under 24K. Length: 30in. Weight : 474 grams. Sold for $92,250 Large-format announcement poster for Buffalo Bill and his Rough Riders in Belgium, featuring a dynamic bucking bronco and cowboy in woolly chaps, $20,910

Gold certainly glittered, but the 569-lot auction was also filled with art, antiques, jewelry, home décor, cowboy paraphernalia, important and historical Western and Native-American art and antiques; apparel, saddles, spurs, bridles and other equine tack; Wild West Show items, and other early memorabilia. The emphasis was on quality and authenticity. By the time the final gavel fell, the sale had tallied over $1.5 million. All prices quoted include the buyer's premium.

The top-selling gold item, and the overall top lot of the auction, was a stunning heavy gold chain made from solid gold nuggets. All of the gold tested for at least 20K, with most of it testing just under 24K. Measuring 30 inches in length, the hefty chain weighed 474 grams and displayed solid workmanship. It carried a pre-sale estimate of $50,000-$80,000 but sold for $92,250.

Runner-up honors went to a 2-inch-by-1-inch gold bar from the Felix Grundy Hoard, referring to an assayer from Fiddletown in Amador County, California, in the heart of the gold fields just outside Sacramento. The bar displayed Hoard's stamp in a large circle followed by "No. 2206 / 7.75 OZS. / 999 THOUS / FINE." A small group of these gold ingots was discovered in the late 1960s. This one fetched $67,650.

In fourth place was a beautiful gold bar from Star Mining Company which operated in Rose Creek, California, from 1870 to 1895. The bar – serial number 521, graded 995 fine and weighing 5.43 ounces – featured bright yellow-gold surfaces and excellent luster. The name of the mining company was signified by a five-point star above the letters "MINING CO." These bars are extremely rare, and this example changed hands for $44,280.

The only non-gold item to crack the top four lots was a circa-1902 framed poster for "Buffalo Bill's Wild West and Congress and Rough Riders of the World," featuring a mounted warrior with rifle and vignettes of a buffalo, tipi, snowshoes and tomahawk. The poster was cut to resemble a Native-American tanned hide and is one of the only examples extant. The artwork blew past the $6,000-$8,000 estimate to realize a final price of $49,200.

Buffalo Bill actually made several appearances in the sale. A large-format announcement poster for Buffalo Bill and his Rough Riders in Belgium, featuring a dynamic bucking bronco and cowboy in woolly chaps, rang up $20,910. The framed, French-made poster, 44 inches by 68¼ inches, was produced by Wieners lithography, London and Paris.

