There's a Gold Mine in the Golden Years: What's Next Longevity Business Summit Helps Entrepreneurs Tap $7 Trillion Market

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What's Next Longevity Business Summit kicks off its 17th year as the premier curator of 300 thought leaders in aging – March 26, 2020 at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta – with networking and discussions about trends, innovations and opportunities for serving age 50+ consumers. The conference will feature power-packed panels on the theme of "Mobility, Memory, Money and Marketing" and how to capitalize on the $7.6 trillion longevity economy.

Mary Furlong & Associates

"This summit is like earning a mini-MBA in the longevity market," said Mary Furlong, a successful entrepreneur and author in aging. Her company, Mary Furlong & Associates, has produced What's Next summits for 17 years to spot trends, match investors with innovators and close deals in the lucrative longevity market. "There's a gold mine in the golden years. In 2020, I believe we will see more women at the epicenter of global purchasing power and innovative solutions for an aging society."

Entrepreneurs will hear from investors Ziegler Link·Age, Nationwide Ventures and Portfolia on how to obtain funding; companies like Home Instead about opportunities in deal-making with distribution partners; top research agencies about customer insights and market research trends; researchers about innovative programs driving dementia care and brain health and so much more.

This year's keynote address, "The Next Wave: How Boomer Retirees Will Redefine Money, Consumerism, Family, Work, Housing, Mobility, Health and Success," will feature one of the visionaries in aging, Ken Dychtwald, author and co-founder of Age Wave.

"I'm looking forward to sharing my latest ideas on which industries, products and services will dominate the emerging longevity marketplace — many of which are hiding in plain sight," said Dychtwald. "I'll be covering everything from medical technologies on the horizon that have the potential to dramatically transform health and aging to how aging baby boomers' time affluence will redefine the travel and leisure, housing, education, media and financial services industries."

Maddy Dychtwald, author and Age Wave co-founder, will moderate an inspirational panel of businesswomen discussing female economic influence and fiscal makeovers for 2020 and beyond.

Summit attendees will receive business coaching on: scaling a business; leveraging senior housing and transportation deals; delivering for home as the new health hub; using emerging technology including Virtual Reality, Voice First and Artificial Intelligence to change consumer habits and enhance workforce development; understanding fintech and privacy issues; changes in Medicare Advantage reimbursement models; how to incorporate aging vitality and caregiver wellness into a business model; marketing success using content development and social media; designing with aging in mind and more.

What's Next Longevity Business Summit is co-produced by Lori Bitter, founder of The Business of Aging, and Sherri Snelling, CEO of Caregiving Club, and has been held concurrent with the American Society of Aging's annual Aging in America conference for the last 17 years. Summit lead sponsors include AARP Innovation Labs, GreatCall, Ageless Innovation, CareLinx, VitalTech, Medterra CBD, The Business of Aging, Susan Davis International, Caregiving Club, iN2L, Hamilton CapTel, Home Instead, myFamilyChannel, SilverRide, Outpatient, Naboso Technology, Nationwide, Portfolia, Embodied Labs, Caremerge, Stay Smart Care and Thrive. Visit boomersummit.com for more information.

­­­­­­­About Mary Furlong/Mary Furlong & Associates

Founded in 2003, Mary Furlong & Associates (MFA) is a strategy, business development and marketing company. A serial entrepreneur, Mary founded SeniorNet.org, and ThirdAge Media (acquired by Ancestry.com), prior to MFA. For 17 years, Mary has produced the industry leading What's Next Longevity Business Summit and Silicon Valley Boomer Venture Summit, adding the Washington Innovation Summit and What's Next Canada in recent years. Author of Turning Silver into Gold, How to Profit in the Boomer Market and The MFA Longevity Market Report, Mary has been recognized by ASA, Fortune, Time and as one of the top 100 Women in Silicon Valley. She is an adviser to the Ziegler LinkAge Fund, CABHI and numerous startup companies in addition to her private client practice.

About Lori Bitter/The Business of Aging

Lori K. Bitter provides strategic consulting, research and development for companies seeking to engage with mature consumers at her consultancy, The Business of Aging. Her current research, Hacking Life Shifts, in collaboration with RTI research and Collaborate, was championed by AARP, and funded by Proctor & Gamble, Bank of America, Unilever and others. She is a 2017 Influencer in Aging, named by Next Avenue and author of The Grandparent Economy. She was president of J. Walter Thompson's Boomer division, JWT BOOM, the nation's leading mature market advertising and marketing company, and led that firm's annual Boomer marketing event for five years.

About Sherri Snelling/Caregiving Club

Sherri Snelling is a corporate gerontologist and founder/CEO of Caregiving Club, a strategic consulting and content creation firm focused on biopsychosocial aging, Alzheimer's and caregiver wellness. Her innovative wellness programs include the Me Time Monday™ and 7 Ways to Caregiver Wellness workshops. She is the author of A Cast of Caregivers – Celebrity Stories to Help You Prepare to Care, a contributing columnist and national speaker on caregiving and has done work for AARP, Keck Medicine of USC, UnitedHealthcare, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, LifeCare, QVC. She was chairman of the National Alliance for Caregiving and is on an Alzheimer's Association board.

