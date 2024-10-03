There's a New Game in Town as Topgolf Bryan Opens Oct. 18

Half-price gameplay offer invites Players to discover the newest place to play

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf announced today it will open Topgolf Bryan on Oct. 18 in the former BigShots venue located at 400 W. Villa Maria Road in Travis Bryan Midtown Park. This is the first BigShots transition since Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. acquired four domestic BigShots venues in November 2023.

Topgolf Basics

Topgolf Bryan opens in Travis Bryan Midtown Park on Oct. 18

Never been to a Topgolf venue? Think of it as a modern golf experience where anyone – including people who have never picked up a golf club and those who want to perfect their swing – can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment.

The venue will employ roughly 100 Playmakers (aka employees) – think bay hosts, bartenders, ball picker upper people, etc.

Can't swing a golf club to save your life? You'll be in good company. Topgolf celebrates the bad shots just as much as the beautiful swings. Topgolf's new golf club, The Sure Thing, is designed to make golf less hard for beginners (or those whose game isn't that great).

New Games & Play

Topgolf Bryan features 60 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players.

Players aim at giant surface targets on the field while playing one of Topgolf's six game options or virtual courses, which feature some of the most iconic golf courses in the world.

Topgolf's newest game, Block Party, is designed for everyone and helps level the playing field since the whole outfield is scorable. (That means first-timers have an excellent shot at beating more seasoned Players!)

and helps level the playing field since the whole outfield is scorable. (That means first-timers have an excellent shot at beating more seasoned Players!) Players can even partake in lessons through Topgolf's Coach program, led by the venue's Director of Instruction.

An outdoor patio, mini golf, music and year-round family-friendly programming round out the Topgolf experience.

New Offers

Topgolf is serious about play, and to celebrate its arrival to Bryan , all Players will receive half-price gameplay from Friday, Oct. 18 , through Thursday, Oct. 31 . The offer is available for both reservations and walk-in Players (events excluded).

, all Players will receive half-price gameplay from , through . The offer is available for both reservations and walk-in Players (events excluded). Topgolf Bryan will honor BigShots Bryan gift cards.

The deals don't end there, though: Topgolf offers half-price gameplay every Tuesday year-round!

New Food & Drink

Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. Exhibit A: A full-service restaurant helmed by executive chefs serving up Player favorites like injectable donut holes, boneless chicken wings and cheesy macaroni bites.

Private event rooms are prime spots for team outings, family gatherings, meetings or really anything Players are looking to celebrate.

New Tech

Updated tee lines equipped with Topgolf's state-of-the-art Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other cool metrics.

New HDTVs, ball dispensers and game panels are installed throughout the venue.

What They Said

Topgolf COO Erin Chamberlin: "We are thrilled to officially open Topgolf Bryan, the newest place to play in Bryan-College Station ! The team has worked tirelessly to deliver our signature fun, unique and inclusive environment that Topgolf is known for, and we can't wait for Players to create lasting memories here."

For more info on Topgolf Bryan, visit the venue's location page. Those interested in joining the team can apply on Topgolf's career website.

About Topgolf

A Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) brand, Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100+ outdoor Topgolf venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile games and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.com.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO and Jack Wolfskin. "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. Learn more at topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

Sarah Donovan

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Topgolf