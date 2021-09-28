There's Still Time! Last Call to Enter the Eggland's Best Share a Better Family Meal Sweepstakes

Studies show sharing a meal with loved ones can have impactful benefits. That's why Eggland's Best is once again encouraging families to spend more time together eating nutritious meals with its 2021 Share a Better Family Meal Program. In addition to the Sweepstakes, families also have access to free wholesome recipes, live cooking demos, and family activities that make it fun and easy to enjoy mealtime together from start to finish!

"We are committed to helping families reap the many benefits of quality family meals by offering a variety of resources to inspire people to spend more time cooking and enjoying nutritious meals together," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "We're proud to provide the only egg with superior taste, nutrition, versatility and freshness compared to ordinary eggs to help families optimize their health and wellness."

Eggland's Best's 2021 "Share a Better Family Meal" Program also includes:

A Rad Way to Bring Families Together in the Kitchen

In an effort to excite families about cooking together, Eggland's Best has teamed up with Raddish Kids , the leading kids culinary subscription kit, for the release of a free digital version of a popular Raddish Kids kit titled "Eggscellent Experiments." The digital kit showcases nutritious Eggland's Best eggs in three recipes that are illustrated and designed for kids to play a key role in the meal creation. Additionally, families will enjoy a fun "eggs-periment" and Table Talk cards that keep the dinner conversation lively. Families can download the kit at www.raddishkids.com/egglandsbest .

"Our mission at Raddish has always been to nurture kids' confidence in the kitchen while bringing families closer," said Raddish Founder/CEO Samantha Barnes. "We couldn't be more excited to provide families with free recipes and activities to prepare and enjoy a homemade meal together using Eggland's Best eggs as part of their "Share a Better Family Meal Program."

Enticing Recipes From Delish Featuring Nutritious Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best has also collaborated with Delish, the largest digital food media brand, to create three mouthwatering recipe videos for families to make during National Family Meals Month™ and beyond. Recipes include Sheet Tray Steak & Eggs, Savory Parm Waffle Egg In A Hole and Bacon & Omelet Sliders.

"It's never too early to get your kids involved in the kitchen to help educate them on the value of choosing nutritious foods and ingredients such as EB eggs," said Marissa Meshulam, RDN and Founder of MPM Nutrition . "The physical and mental benefits of family meals happen from time spent together enjoying a meal together -- no matter the time of day -- so consider gathering at breakfast if dinner doesn't work for your family."

Eggland's Best eggs are a key, delicious and nutritious ingredient to incorporate at any meal. Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain 25% less saturated fat, six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Vitamin B12 and Omega-3s and ten times more Vitamin E. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E.

To access all of these offerings and more, visit www.EBFamilySweeps.com . For more information on Eggland's Best eggs, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Raddish Kids

Founded by Samantha Barnes, Raddish Kids is the leading, award-winning monthly subscription kit and cooking club for kids that delivers a new culinary adventure to families each month. Each thematic kit is designed by educators and chefs to nurture kids' confidence in the kitchen, expand their palates, and make learning delicious. Raddish cooking kits entice kids into the kitchen with beautifully illustrated recipes, culinary tools, and fun activities, and take the guesswork out of teaching kids to cook. Science, math, geography, STEAM, and other subjects are intricately woven into each themed kit, making the kitchen the tastiest place to learn. Raddish has been recognized as an Inc. 500 fastest growing company in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine as well as honored with a Parents' Choice Gold Award and CUBE Best Customer Experience Award. www.raddishkids.com.

About Delish

Celebrating easy ways to incorporate the fun of food into everyday life, Delish.com is the destination for recipes, videos and the latest food news that get people excited to cook. Delish is the fastest-growing food media brand on the internet with more than 41 million unique monthly visitors and 5 billion video views a year. From turning their tasty recipes into life to reviewing the hottest trends, the site's popular short-form videos can rack up to 11 million views in just 24 hours and favorites have been shared hundreds of thousands of times. Delish features a broad range of exciting content covering the food and beverage industry, making the site a go-to source for people who love food. Delish.com is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company with more than 360 businesses. Hearst Magazines is one of the world's largest publishers of magazine media across all platforms, with print and digital assets reaching a combined audience of 146 million readers and site visitors each month, including over 73 percent of all women and more than three-quarters of millennial women in the country. The company publishes more than 300 editions and 240 websites around the world, with more than 25 titles in the U.S.

