There's Still Time to Sign Up for The Eggland's Best Better Family Meals Cooking Series at Sur La Table

"Eggland's Best makes it a top priority to give families the tools and resources they need to choose more nutritious foods," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "What better way to enjoy delicious meals with superior nutrition from Eggland's Best than while spending quality time with loved ones?"

Haylie Duff, actress, chef, food lover and mother of two has also teamed up with Eggland's Best to create a variety of content, including tips and recipes using the #1 egg in the U.S., Eggland's Best, as part of the campaign.

"Having a family of my own makes cooking nutritious meals and sharing them with the whole family that much more important and personal," said Haylie Duff. "As a mom, I realize how important it is to keep my little ones fueled with nutritious, wholesome foods. That's why I only use Eggland's Best eggs to ensure my family gets superior nutrition…plus, they just taste better!"

Classes are taking place at Sur La Table locations nationwide and will run through December 15. Fans are encouraged to sign up for one of the 17,000 classes across the country that will feature delicious recipes using Eggland's Best eggs. To learn more and sign up for a class in the EB Better Family Meals Cooking Series, visit www.surlatable.com/egglandsbest.

"This is the second year I'm working with Eggland's Best on its Family Meals program, and it's extra exciting because Sur La Table is offering cooking classes across the country to teach families how to make better-for-you, great tasting meals featuring Eggland's Best eggs," said registered dietitian and nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner. "EB eggs are the perfect ingredient to incorporate into any family recipe because they're packed with superior nutrition compared to ordinary eggs."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com and follow on Instagram or Facebook.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, deviled egg kits, hard-cooked snacks, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About SUR LA TABLE

Founded in 1972 at Seattle's historic Pike Place Market, Sur La Table is the trusted resource for customers passionate about cooking and entertaining. The company's catalog of products encompasses cookware, kitchen electrics, tools and gadgets, cutlery, bakeware, tabletop, glassware, and locally sourced food and accessories, available in over 130 locations nationwide as well as online at www.surlatable.com The company also operates the largest non-professional cooking school in the United States, with kitchens inside 80+ stores where cooks from beginner to advanced can take a cooking class, build skills, and get inspired to live a better life through cooking. Follow Sur La Table on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube.

SOURCE Eggland's Best

