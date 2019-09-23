Thermoforming Plastic Market worth $45.9 billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Thermoforming Plastic Market by Plastic Type (PP, PS, PET, PE, PVC, Bio-plastics, ABS), Thermoforming Type (Vacuum Formed, Pressure Formed, Mechanical Formed), Parts Type (Thin Gauge, Thick Gauge), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Thermoforming Plastic Market size is expected to grow from USD 34.8 billion in 2019 to USD 45.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

PP-based thermoforming plastic comprises a major share of the thermoforming plastic market, in terms of value.

The thermoforming plastic market is segmented based on plastic-type as polypropylene (PP), polystyrene (PS), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), bioplastics, acronytrile butadiene styrene (ABS), and others. The global thermoforming plastic market is dominated by the PP, in terms of value and volume. This is due to the extensive use of this plastic in packaging applications such as food, medical device, and automotive. The excellent strength to weight ratio, excellent energy management, resilient, good chemical resistance, and durability makes it an ideal choice for packaging applications.

The pressure forming segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the global thermoforming plastic market during the forecast period.

The thermoforming plastic market is segmented based on thermoforming type as vacuum forming, pressure forming, and mechanical forming. Pressure forming is cost-effective, and it can also be used to manufacture complex shapes due to which is used across all applications. Some of the major applications areas include medical equipment, office equipment, vented equipment enclosures, control pads, scientific instruments, detailed components, control panels, and multi-part assemblies.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in the thermoforming plastic market during the forecast period.

Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. North America led the thermoforming plastic market in 2018 due to the high demand of thermoformed structural parts and thermoformed packaging from automotive, food & agriculture packaging, consumer goods & appliances and healthcare industries in this region. The demand for thermoforming plastic will be driven by factors such as increasing electronic goods sales, high disposable income, increasing demand for packaged foods, and demographic changes. North America is home to some of the prominent thermoforming plastic manufacturers such as Pactiv LLC, Sonoco Products Company, D&W Fine Pack LLC, and so on. Technological advancements in the packaging industry primarily drive the market in this region.

Fabri-Kal Corp. (US), Berry Global Inc. (US), Genpak LLC (US), Pactiv LLC (US), D&W Fine Pack LLC (US), Amcor Ltd. (Australia), Dart Container Corp. (US), Anchor Packaging (US), Sabert Corporation (US), Sonoco Products Company (US) were some of the key players in the global Thermoforming Plastic Market. These players have adopted various organic and inorganic developmental strategies over the past five years.

