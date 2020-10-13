These Ben & Jerry's flavors are now gluten free!

More Cherry Garcia deliciousness, including Non-Dairy, FroYo, and mini-cup versions

deliciousness, including Non-Dairy, FroYo, and mini-cup versions Phish Food®

Chunky Monkey®

Vanilla Caramel Fudge

Karamel Sutra®

New York Super Fudge Chunk®

Coffee, Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz!®

Vanilla

Pistachio, Pistachio

"We didn't make any changes to the recipes—they're the same scoops of wonderful that they've always been," said Jody Eley, Ben & Jerry's Innovation Manager. "These flavors have always been gluten-free, but now we have the resources to do the rigorous testing required for certification."

Even more gluten-free flavors will be available next year, exclusively in Scoop Shops. They will be certified gluten-free as manufactured. That means they were gluten-free when they left the factory. Due to the risk of cross-contamination they cannot be certified gluten-free once in Shops, but our scoopers are happy to open a fresh tub for interested fans. The Scoop Shop gluten-free flavors include:

Butter Pecan

Chocolate

Chocolate Peanut Buttery Swirl

Mint Chocolate Chunk

Oatmeal Cookie Chunk (made with gluten-free oatmeal cookies)

Strawberry

Lemonade Stand Sorbet

Non-Dairy Cold Brew

Berry Berry Extraordinary Sorbet

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye and barley that is not easily digestible by some people. Adverse effects can range from a gluten sensitivity to celiac disease.

"We're glad we can now offer some flavor joy to even more people, including those who have to be very careful with their diet," said Eley. "This certification can give them a little peace of mind."

Gluten-free flavors will be appearing on shelves over the next few months in supermarkets and participating Scoop Shops nationwide. Find a store near you at Ben & Jerry's Flavor Locator.

About Ben & Jerry's

As an aspiring social justice company, Ben & Jerry's believes in a greater calling than simply making a profit for selling its goods. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream, yogurt and sorbet using high-quality ingredients. Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices in a number of ways including a focus on values-led sourcing. In 2015 the company completed its transition to using entirely non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) ingredients by source as well as to fully source Fairtrade-certified ingredients wherever possible, which benefits farmers in developing countries. Ben & Jerry's products are distributed in 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchise Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops, restaurants and other venues. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, economic reward and a commitment to the community. Ben & Jerry's became a certified B Corp in 2012. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation's employee-led grant programs totaled $3MM in 2019 to support grassroots organizing for social and environmental justice around the country.

