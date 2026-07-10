TheWell Bioscience Launches RocketCell™ Cell Viability Enhancer to Improve Cell Recovery, Survival, and Expansion Following Passaging, Cryopreservation, and Organoid Harvesting

Proprietary small-molecule formulation extends beyond conventional ROCK inhibitors to accelerate recovery and improve reproducibility in stem cell and organoid research.

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TheWell Bioscience, a leader in xeno-free 3D cell culture technologies, today announced the launch of RocketCell™ Cell Viability Enhancer (1000X), a next-generation cell recovery reagent engineered to maximize cell survival, metabolic recovery, and proliferation following passaging, enzymatic dissociation, cryopreservation, and organoid harvesting.

RocketCell™ Cell Viability Enhancer

Cell loss during routine culture remains a major challenge in stem cell and organoid research. Dissociation, thawing, and harvesting can trigger apoptosis, metabolic stress, delayed proliferation, and inconsistent experimental outcomes. RocketCell™ Cell Viability Enhancer was developed to improve immediate cell survival while accelerating recovery into healthy, actively proliferating cultures.

Unlike conventional ROCK inhibitors that primarily suppress dissociation-induced apoptosis, RocketCell™ Cell Viability Enhancer combines a potent ROCK inhibitor with proprietary small molecules that support cellular metabolism, promote cell-cycle re-entry, and enhance long-term culture performance after cellular stress.

"Researchers invest months developing valuable stem cell lines and organoids, yet routine handling can still result in substantial cell loss," said John Huang, CEO of TheWell Bioscience. "Every viable cell matters. RocketCell™ Cell Viability Enhancer was designed to do more than improve survival—it helps cells recover faster, proliferate more efficiently, and generate healthier cultures. In our validation studies, we observed 70–80% higher organoid recovery and cell viability, while iPSCs demonstrated 7- to 8-fold greater cell recovery and growth compared with conventional workflows. These improvements enable researchers to generate more reproducible data while reducing time, cost, and experimental variability."

Optimized for induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), neural stem cells (NSCs), organoids, primary cells, and other dissociation-sensitive cultures, RocketCell™ Cell Viability Enhancer integrates seamlessly into both 2D and 3D workflows. It supports single-cell passaging, routine subculturing, post-thaw recovery, enzymatic dissociation, and organoid harvesting without requiring changes to existing protocols.

Rather than simply preventing apoptosis during the first hours after dissociation, RocketCell™ Cell Viability Enhancer promotes continued cellular recovery by enhancing metabolic activity and supporting faster re-entry into proliferation. Internal validation studies demonstrated superior recovery and growth compared with conventional ROCK inhibitor workflows. Mouse intestinal and colon organoid studies showed significantly improved organoid recovery and expansion when used during harvesting and throughout the first 24–48 hours following replating.

RocketCell™ Cell Viability Enhancer complements TheWell Bioscience's expanding portfolio of xeno-free technologies, including RocketCell™ media, VitroGel® synthetic hydrogels, CytoGrow™ recombinant growth factors, VitroPrime™ cultureware, and Cyto3D® assays. Together, these solutions provide researchers with a complete end-to-end xeno-free workflow that improves reproducibility while supporting organoid research, stem cell biology, precision medicine, cell therapy, drug discovery, and biomanufacturing.

RocketCell™ Cell Viability Enhancer (1000X) is available immediately in 50 μL and 500 μL formats.

Visit product page: RocketCell™ Cell Viability Enhancer (1000X)

About TheWell Bioscience

TheWell Bioscience develops innovative xeno-free technologies that enable more reproducible, scalable, and physiologically relevant cell culture. Its integrated portfolio of hydrogels, media, growth factors, cultureware, and analytical tools supports researchers advancing stem cell research, organoid development, regenerative medicine, and advanced 3D cell models.

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SOURCE TheWell Bioscience