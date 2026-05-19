TheWell Bioscience Launches Universal Xeno-Free Organoid Medium to Standardize Workflows and Reduce Costs

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TheWell Bioscience, a biotechnology company pioneering advanced 3D cell culture technologies, today announced the launch of its RocketCell™ Organoid Xeno-Free Essential-Core Medium, a chemically defined, universal foundation medium designed to streamline organoid culture workflows while enhancing reproducibility, scalability, and cost efficiency.

RocketCell™ Organoid Xeno-Free Essential-Core Medium

As organoid models continue to expand across disease modeling, drug discovery, and precision medicine, researchers face challenges associated with complex media preparation, variability from undefined supplements, and fragmented workflows. Traditional approaches often rely on unstable conditional media or multiple specialized media which can increase both cost and experimental variability.

RocketCell™ Organoid Xeno-Free Essential-Core Medium is designed to address these challenges by providing a standardized, ready-to-use core ingredient for multiple types of organoids from different sources. This Essential-Core medium is flexible and can be customized by simply adding specific growth factors and signaling molecules to support a range of organoids in different differentiation stages.

By consolidating multiple fundamental compounds into a single universal base, the system is designed to simply the organoid culture procedure and reduce costs and reagent waste by minimizing the multiple specialized media purchasing and to support more consistent and scalable workflows.

"Organoid workflows remain complex, resource-intensive, and difficult to standardize across laboratories," said John Huang, Ph.D., CEO of TheWell Bioscience. "RocketCell™ Essential-Core Medium introduces a defined, universal foundation that simplifies culture workflows while supporting greater consistency and scalability, and aligns with the broader industry shift toward standardized, animal-free systems."



Key Features and Benefits

Unified Core Medium System

Replaces multiple supplementation steps with a single defined formulation, reducing preparation time and variability.





Replaces multiple supplementation steps with a single defined formulation, reducing preparation time and variability. 100% Xeno-Free and Chemically Defined

Eliminates animal-derived components to support reproducibility and regulatory alignment.





Eliminates animal-derived components to support reproducibility and regulatory alignment. Flexible, Modular Design

Enables customization across organoid types through the addition of growth factors and signaling molecules.





Enables customization across organoid types through the addition of growth factors and signaling molecules. Broad Matrix Compatibility

Compatible with both synthetic hydrogels and traditional animal-derived extracellular matrices, allowing integration into existing workflows.





Compatible with both synthetic hydrogels and traditional animal-derived extracellular matrices, allowing integration into existing workflows. Improved Viability and Workflow Efficiency

Supports long-term expansion, high post-passaging viability, and reduced hands-on preparation time.





Supports long-term expansion, high post-passaging viability, and reduced hands-on preparation time. Economical Scaling

Consolidates multiple media systems into a single platform, helping reduce inventory burden and reagent waste.

Advancing Standardization and NAMs Adoption

By consolidating media components into a single defined system, RocketCell™ Essential-Core Medium supports efforts to standardize organoid workflows and improve reproducibility across laboratories. This approach aligns with the increasing adoption of New Approach Methodologies (NAMs), which emphasize human-relevant, animal-free in vitro models.

Availability

RocketCell™ Organoid Xeno-Free Essential-Core Medium is available now.

Learn more: https://www.thewellbio.com/product/rocketcell-organoid-xeno-free-essential-core-medium/

About TheWell Bioscience

TheWell Bioscience is a biotechnology company delivering an end-to-end xeno-free platform for robust and reproducible 3D cell models. Its integrated ecosystem includes VitroGel® hydrogels, RocketCell™ media, VitroPrime™ cultureware, CytoGrow™ growth factors, and Cyto3D® reagents. By eliminating animal-derived variability, the company provides defined, scalable solutions supporting organoid research, precision medicine, cell therapy, biomanufacturing, and New Approach Methodologies (NAMs).

Media Contact:

Kyra Baricaua

973-855-4955

[email protected]

SOURCE TheWell Bioscience