TheWell Bioscience Launches RocketCell™ hMSC Xeno-Free Complete Growth Medium for Robust and Reproducible Expansion of Human Mesenchymal Stem Cells

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TheWell Bioscience, a leader in advanced xeno-free cell culture technologies, today announced the launch of RocketCell™ hMSC Xeno-Free Complete Growth Medium, a chemically defined, xeno-free medium engineered for high-performance human mesenchymal stem cell (hMSC) expansion and exosome production across research, translational development, and cell therapy manufacturing workflows.

As regulatory agencies and industry leaders continue to move toward standardized animal-component-free bioprocessing, the need for scalable, defined MSC culture systems has become increasingly urgent. Traditional serum-based MSC culture systems introduce variability, undefined signaling factors, and regulatory complexity—limiting reproducibility and clinical translation.

RocketCell™ hMSC Xeno-Free Complete Growth Medium addresses these challenges with a 100% xeno-free, chemically defined formulation designed to:

Support high proliferation rates

Enable efficient expansion at low seeding densities

Maintain long-term stem cell potency

Improve scalability and cost-efficiency

The medium maintains classical hMSC markers and sustained tri-lineage differentiation capacity into adipogenic, chondrogenic, and osteogenic lineages after extended expansion. This ensures retention of multipotency during long-term culture—an essential requirement for regenerative medicine research and MSC-based therapeutic development.

With the global MSC therapeutics market projected for significant growth over the next decade, scalable and defined expansion platforms are becoming increasingly critical to support translational pipelines and future commercial manufacturing.

"The industry is rapidly transitioning toward defined, xeno-free bioprocessing systems," said John Huang, Ph.D., CEO of TheWell Bioscience. "RocketCell™ hMSC Complete Growth Medium is not only a high-performance xeno-free medium—it is also part of our end-to-end xeno-free 3D cell expansion platform. By integrating defined media, synthetic VitroGel® hydrogels, and automation-compatible VitroPrime™ culture systems, we are building the foundational 3D cell infrastructure needed to support scalable, reproducible, and clinically translatable cell manufacturing."

Key Features and Benefits

Fully Defined, Xeno-Free Formulation

Eliminates animal-derived inputs to reduce variability, enhance reproducibility, and increase regulatory readiness for clinical translation.

High 3D Culture Capability

Supports low-density seeding, maintains high post-passaging viability, and promotes consistent culture renewal for both 2D and 3D MSC workflows.

Maintained Potency

Preserves classical hMSC markers and sustained tri-lineage differentiation capacity following extended expansion.

Weekend-Friendly Workflow

Optimized for alternate-day feeding, decreasing hands-on time while improving laboratory efficiency and throughput.

RocketCell™ hMSC Xeno-Free Complete Growth Medium provides a reliable solution for scalable human mesenchymal stem cell expansion— supporting workflows from early discovery research to preclinical development and advanced cell therapy manufacturing.

About TheWell Bioscience

TheWell Bioscience delivers a comprehensive, end-to-end xeno-free platform for robust, reproducible 3D cell models. Its integrated ecosystem of xeno-free hydrogels, media, cultureware, and downstream reagents eliminates animal-derived variability, supports precision medicine, cell therapy, biomanufacturing, and advances New Approach Methodologies (NAMs).

