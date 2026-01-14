TheWell Bioscience Unveils RocketCell™ 3D iPSC Xeno-Free Complete Growth Kit: A Comprehensive Xeno-Free Ecosystem for Scalable iPSC Expansion

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TheWell Bioscience is proud to announce the commercial launch of its new RocketCell™ product line, introducing two cutting-edge solutions for stem cell research: the RocketCell™ 3D iPSC Xeno-Free Complete Growth Kit and the RocketCell™ iPSC Xeno-Free Growth Medium. These products are engineered to resolve critical bottlenecks in 3D cell culture, including limited scalability, labor-intensive workflows, and inconsistent component definitions.

Bridging the Gap Between 2D and 3D Culture

RocketCell 3D iPSC Xeno-Free Complete Growth Kit

The RocketCell™ 3D iPSC Xeno-Free Complete Growth Kit is an all-in-one system combining the company's signature VitroGel® STEM hydrogel with chemically defined growth media and supplements. This "ready-to-use" system requires no pre-coating or thawing and is stable at room temperature, allowing for immediate integration into research workflows. This kit also includes our proprietary RocketCell™ Cell Viability Enhancer for a robust recovery of cultures in 3D post passaging, and thawing from LN2 sources.

"Researchers often rely on separate matrices, media, and supplements from different sources, which creates inconsistency and increases workflow complexity," said John Huang, CEO of TheWell Bioscience. "With the RocketCell™ 3D iPSC Xeno-Free Complete Growth Kit, we have developed a fully defined, xeno-free ecosystem that not only simplifies the transition from 2D to 3D culture but also unlocks ultra-high expansion capacity—supporting up to 10 times higher cell density than traditional methods—while offering the flexibility of a weekend-free schedule."

Alongside the complete kit, TheWell Bioscience has released the RocketCell™ iPSC Xeno-Free Growth Medium. Available as a standalone product, this xeno-free medium is designed for researchers who require a robust, feeder-free nutrient solution to maintain stable pluripotency and high viability across passages.

Key features include:

Investigators can also use this system with their current 2D models to help transition to this novel 3D system.

The RocketCell™ 3D iPSC Xeno-Free Complete Growth Kit (SKU: RC02-CGK) and RocketCell™ iPSC Xeno-Free Growth Medium (SKU: RC02-GM) are available for purchase now.

For more information or to order, visit TheWell Bioscience website at www.thewellbio.com or contact customer service at 1.866.3D.CELLS.

About TheWell Bioscience Inc.

TheWell Bioscience offers the industry's most comprehensive, end-to-end, xeno-free workflow for robust and reproducible 3D cell models. Our integrated ecosystems of xeno-free biofunctional hydrogels, cell culture media, and 3D cell culture vessels eliminate the variability of animal-derived materials. By delivering a fully defined and scalable environment, we empower researchers to transition seamlessly from early-stage discovery to clinical deployment in precision medicine, cell therapy, and biomanufacturing.

For additional information, contact:

TheWell Bioscience

Tel: +1 973-855-4955

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE TheWell Bioscience