MONTREAL, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thingstodomarketing.com, a tech forward digital marketing platform, officially announced its launch today, offering tour guides, activity providers, and immersive experience creators a technical bridge to bypass high Online Travel Agency (OTA) commissions. By specializing in Google Things to Do (GTTD) integration, the platform enables businesses to secure "Official Site" booking links directly on Google Maps and Search, effectively challenging the 20-30% fees typically charged by third-party resellers.

Empowering the Tourism Industry

As the tourism landscape shifts toward direct-to-consumer discovery, many operators struggle with the technical barriers of managing Google's specialized tourism ecosystem. Thingstodomarketing.com addresses these pain points through a suite of automated tools:

Google Things to Do Subscription: An automated sync service that ensures operator listings and "Official Site" badges are always up-to-date.

An automated sync service that ensures operator listings and "Official Site" badges are always up-to-date. GTTD Checker Tool: A proprietary lead magnet allowing operators to instantly scan their URL and identify optimization gaps in their Google presence.

A proprietary lead magnet allowing operators to instantly scan their URL and identify optimization gaps in their Google presence. GTTD Ads Management: Specialized management for paid GTTD modules to help local brands capture premium search real estate.

Specialized management for paid GTTD modules to help local brands capture premium search real estate. AI-Powered Support: A 24/7 AI sales agent and searchable FAQ Hub that provides instant answers to complex technical and marketing queries.

A Future-Proof Distribution Engine

"Our mission is to be the technical bridge that operators can't build themselves," said a spokesperson for Thingstodomarketing.com. "We aren't just another agency; we are a high-end SaaS platform designed to evolve with our clients".

The company's roadmap includes the upcoming launch of a B2B Reseller Network to broaden tour distribution and a Social Automated Poster designed to save guides time by automatically syncing tour content to platforms like Instagram.

About Thingstodomarketing.com

Thingstodomarketing.com is a specialized tourism marketing platform providing Google Things to Do integration and digital growth strategies. By focusing on direct booking technology and automated social tools, the platform helps experience providers worldwide reduce reliance on high-commission OTAs and build sustainable, independent brands.

SOURCE Cheap Fun Things To Do