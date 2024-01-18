THINK BOLD FESTIVAL & CONFERENCE 2024: IGNITING JACKSONVILLE'S NEXT GENERATION OF INNOVATORS AND ENTREPRENEURS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dare to Dream, Dare to Innovate: The Think Bold Festival & Conference, returning in 2024, is not just an event; it is a cultural revolution. Set to take place on April 12-13 at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront and Jacksonville entertainment district (The Elbow), this spectacle is where innovation, technology, and pop culture collide, creating a vibrant hub for tomorrow's leaders.

What's Hot This Year?

Special Keynote Speakers: B. Simone, Dapper Dan, and Fawn Weaver

The Think Bold Festival & Conference is thrilled to present a trio of transformative speakers: B. Simone, Dapper Dan, and Fawn Weaver.

- B. Simone: Known for her vibrant blend of comedy, acting, and entrepreneurship, B. Simone captivates with her empowering journey from performer to business mogul. Her dynamic personality and infectious energy make her a symbol of empowerment and creativity.

- Dapper Dan: The iconic fashion pioneer and bestselling author, Dapper Dan's influential career is marked by pathbreaking collaborations with luxury brands. He has reshaped the fashion landscape, fusing streetwear with luxury, and will offer empowering insights into perseverance and innovation.

- Fawn Weaver: The groundbreaking business mogul behind Uncle Nearest Whiskey – the fastest-growing whiskey brand in the U.S. As a New York Times bestselling author and the first Black American woman to build a $1B+ company from the ground up, Weaver will share key insights about leadership, building a values-driven brand, and success principles across industries.

Together, these speakers represent the epitome of innovation, creativity, and bold thinking, perfectly embodying the spirit of the Think Bold Festival & Conference.

-A Fusion of Worlds: Uniting tech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, transportation, aviation stakeholders, content creators, gamers, artists, and influencers under one roof for a symphony of innovation, culture, and entertainment.

- Evenings to Remember: "Think Bold Post No Bills" promises an array of networking events, entertainment, and social gatherings, transforming the nights into a festival of connections and experiences in Jacksonville's entertainment district and the elbow.

Why You Can't Miss It

- A Knowledge Feast: Dive into expert-led masterclasses, inspiring fireside chats, and thought-provoking panel discussions.

- CEO Insights on Professional Growth : Engage with leaders like Carrie Davis (CEO, Wealth Watchers), David McGowan (President & CEO, WJCT), Lori Boyer (CEO, DIA), Kay Ehas (CEO, Groundwork Jacksonville), Aundra Wallace (President, JAXUSA partnership), J.D Blair ( CEO, Mad Men Marketing & BRACKISH) , Sonya Morales ( CEO, Pinnacle Communications Group ) and many more.

Launchpad for Innovators: Introducing the "Think Bold Pitch Competition "Shark Tank style – a golden chance for startups to shine and "The Boldest Thinkers 2024 Under 40 Next Up Awards" celebrating young trailblazers.

Revolutionizing Recruitment: The "THINK BOLD WORKFORCE DRAFT" is set to redefine how top talent meets industry leaders.

Exclusive Highlights

- Interactive Zones: From VR experiences in aviation, EV technology & innovation, ChatGPT, students' STEM workshops to AI demonstrations, immerse yourself in the future of technology.

- Cultural Showcases: Explore a diverse range of art exhibits, sneaker designing, and live music performances.

- Wellness and Sustainability: Highlighting our commitment to a healthier, greener future.

Join Us in Shaping Tomorrow

Be part of an event that is more than a conference – it is a cultural phenomenon. Gear up for two days of groundbreaking discussions, unparalleled networking, and a glimpse into the future of business and innovation.

Discover your opportunity at THINK BOLD FESTIVAL & CONFERENCE! Tickets, badges, vendor, and sponsorship opportunities, as well as special student and group rates, are now available. Visit www.thinkboldfest.com for more information and to join us at this innovative event!

About THINK BOLD:

The Think Bold Festival and Conference is an influential platform that brings together forward-thinking individuals, industry leaders, and influencers to discuss innovative ideas, foster collaborations, and drive positive change. Focusing on entrepreneurship, innovation, and personal growth, the event is an unrivaled opportunity for valuable insights and networking across diverse sectors.

About GENERATION MEDIA GROUP:

Led by visionaries Troy McNair Sr. and Maurice Henderson, GENERATION MEDIA GROUP (GMG) is a catalyst in contemporary culture and innovation. More than a media company, GMG is synonymous with transformative storytelling and advanced branding strategies.

Our narrative-driven approach resonates with modern audiences, as we blend artful storytelling with innovative technology. Our expertise in branding goes beyond the conventional, creating identities that speak to the heart of the community and forge lasting connections.

At GMG, we are committed to empowering communities and sparking change through our media initiatives. We are not just following the cultural narrative; we are shaping it, ensuring our contributions foster a connected, forward-thinking world.

Best,

Troy McNair Sr.

Co-Founder/Partner

Generation Media Group/THINK BOLD FESTIVAL & CONFERENCE

www.gmgmgmt.com

www.thinkboldfest.com

www.thinkboldprep.com

904.318.8128

SOURCE Think Bold